foxbaltimore.com
Three teens arrested after armed robbery, high speed chase
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three teenagers were arrested after a high speed chase through Baltimore City and County. According to police, Friday just before 12:15 p.m., a Baltimore Police officer's License Plate Reader alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Once the suspects observed the police...
Wbaltv.com
BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools
Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police arrest 3 teens after high-speed chase across city, county
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore police said Friday that they have arrested three teenagers after a high-speed chase that spanned the city and Baltimore County and ended on Interstate 83 in Timonium. Police said they recovered three loaded handguns during the arrest. Around noon Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, a...
Nottingham MD
Two teens arrested after gun found in backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested two teens on Monday after a gun was found in a backpack outside of an Essex school. The incident took place on Monday afternoon outside of Chesapeake High School. At the scene, officers arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. The initial call was...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
Officials at Randallstown High School discovers a gun on a student
School administration and a safety assistant observed a student behaving suspiciously in the hallway. The School Resource Officer was immediately contacted and proceeded to search the student.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
foxbaltimore.com
29-year-old man injured in Cherry Hill shooting Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of south Baltimore. At about 3:45 p.m., Southern District officers were sent to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a reported shooting. A short time later, officers went...
Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County
BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
Baltimore County Police investigating Windsor Mill shooting
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left an 18 year old in stable condition.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for the public's help to identify a vehicle in pedestrian hit and run
CARROLL CO. (WBFF) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Carroll County, Saturday. At about 9:39, officers from the Taneytown Police Department, and emergency crews were sent to the area...
Brief lockdown at Logan Elementary for reports of suspicious person
There was a brief lockdown at the Logan Elementary School around 4:18 p.m., Thursday evening in Dundalk.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. According to police, officers responded to the shooting Friday at about 12:15 a.m. near Elesmere Drive. Police located the 18-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital where he...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Northwest v. Gaithersburg game, chaos spills into parking lot
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fight broke out between the two teams Friday night at the high school football game between Northwest and Gaithersburg. And the fighting wasn't restricted to the football field. Police said other physical altercations began to break out in the parking lot. Officers from...
Nottingham MD
High-speed police pursuit in progress on I-695 in Parkville
—— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are pursuing two suspects in a vehicle on I-695. Reports indicate that a high-speed pursuit is in progress along the outer loop of the beltway between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard, moving toward Towson. The chase began in the city and...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
