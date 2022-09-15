BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO