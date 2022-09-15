ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randallstown, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Three teens arrested after armed robbery, high speed chase

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three teenagers were arrested after a high speed chase through Baltimore City and County. According to police, Friday just before 12:15 p.m., a Baltimore Police officer's License Plate Reader alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Once the suspects observed the police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools

Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 teens after high-speed chase across city, county

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore police said Friday that they have arrested three teenagers after a high-speed chase that spanned the city and Baltimore County and ended on Interstate 83 in Timonium. Police said they recovered three loaded handguns during the arrest. Around noon Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
#Randallstown High School#Baltimore Police#School Safety#School Resource Officer
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old shot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot in East Baltimore, Saturday. Officers in East Baltimore said the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. near Ward Court. At the scene, officers said they found the teen suffering a non-life threatening injury to a lower...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

29-year-old man injured in Cherry Hill shooting Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of south Baltimore. At about 3:45 p.m., Southern District officers were sent to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a reported shooting. A short time later, officers went...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. According to police, officers responded to the shooting Friday at about 12:15 a.m. near Elesmere Drive. Police located the 18-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital where he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

High-speed police pursuit in progress on I-695 in Parkville

—— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are pursuing two suspects in a vehicle on I-695. Reports indicate that a high-speed pursuit is in progress along the outer loop of the beltway between Perring Parkway and Loch Raven Boulevard, moving toward Towson. The chase began in the city and...
PARKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in arm in northeast DC; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast D.C. that left a woman injured. Officers say the woman was shot in the arm around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Parker Street. No one has been taken into custody. The severity of the woman’s injuries are no known....
WASHINGTON, DC

