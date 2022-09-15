ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
CBS Boston

"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
The Maine Monitor

The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
thecentersquare.com

Fed judge tosses out lawsuit over lobster regulations

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Maine lobstermen seeking to block new regulations meant to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed the lawsuit to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce...
The Associated Press

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The potent storm — what remains of Typhoon Merbok — has been influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm were expected. In Alaska, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Officials had warned some places could see their worst flooding in 50 years and that the high waters could take up to 14 hours to recede.
