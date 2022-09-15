Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech: A Look At Previous Football Meetings

The Rebels and Yellow Jackets have met four times in their football history. Here is a brief look at their previous matchups.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are scheduled to square off on Saturday in Atlanta, and this will mark the fifth meeting all-time between the two schools.

Three of the previous meetings between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech have come in a bowl game, the most recent of which was the 2013 Music City Bowl in Nashville. These two teams have only met on a host campus once, when the Yellow Jackets hosted Ole Miss in 1946. Saturday's game will mark the second on-campus meeting between the two.

The Grove Report has looked at different aspects of Saturday's upcoming matchup , and here is a rundown of the past games between the Rebels and Yellow Jackets.

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

First Meeting: 1946

All-Time Series: 2-2

Current Win Streak: 2 (Ole Miss)

Latest Meeting: 2013 Music City Bowl -- Ole Miss 25, Georgia Tech 17

Game-by-Game Results

Oct. 12, 1946 (Atlanta, Ga.): Georgia Tech 24, Ole Miss 7

Jan. 1, 1953 (Sugar Bowl--New Orleans, La.): Georgia Tech 24, Ole Miss 7

Dec. 30, 1971 (Peach Bowl--Atlanta, Ga.): Ole Miss 41, Georgia Tech 18

Dec. 30, 2013 (Music City Bowl--Nashville, Tenn.): Ole Miss 25, Georgia Tech 17

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

