Suns' Devin Booker, New York Liberty's Ionescu co-headline Nike G.T. Cut 2 shoe release

Devin Booker has emerged as one of the NBA's top marketing attractions.

Throughout this year, the Suns All-Star has appeared in two Corona beer TV ads , launched his own all-natural sports drink Coco5 , he's the cover athlete of the new NBA 2K23 video game released earlier this month , and now he's the pitchman for the new Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 basketball shoe.

Booker is co-headlining the "Greater Than" shoe series with WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty. They appeared in a Nike Basketball promotional video for the shoe, which was released on social media Tuesday.

Booker wears the Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 "Bred" edition black-and-red colorway and Ionescu sports her signature shoe edition's white and lavender colorway with a black Nike Swoosh logo and black laces in the promo clip.

"That was a priority in making the shoe. Sounds simple but I wanted to be able to go wherever my body wants to go,” Booker said in the ad. “You know, I have that confidence, you know, when I put it on.”

The "Bred" shoe is scheduled for release this Friday to Nike members only, and it will be released on Sept. 20 throughout North America. The “Ionescu” colorway comes out Oct. 13 on Nike.com and the Nike app. The G.T. Cut 2s are retailed at $170.

Booker is known for wearing his late idol Kobe Bryant's signature Nike Kobe 4 low-cuts, including on the cover of NBA 2K23. But the All-NBA First Team member occasionally wore the "Bred" shoes during games in this past NBA season.

People caught a closeup glimpse of those "Bred" kicks when former Suns employee Joey Artigue teased them on Twitter in July.

“The G.T. Series is completely untethered from traditional ways of thinking,” Nike Performance Footwear senior creative director Ross Klein said about the shoe's design.

“The traction pattern is one of those elements that was generated at a micro-level insight from the Nike Sport Research Lab after studying the relationship between court and shoe.

"The teams were able to drive a new innovation that gives the athletes the right amount of friction on the court so they can cut faster, rotate quicker and adjust their footwork with enhanced precision.”

This is the second Nike sneaker that Booker has been the face of since the Nike Zoom Rev 2017. Its "Away" PE colorway is black with an orange Swoosh logo to match the Suns' orange team color, and Booker's logo "DB1" embroidered on the shoe's tongue. Booker also had an exclusive orange and blue Zoom Rev 2017 PE colorway.

