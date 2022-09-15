ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Things to Do in Pueblo Sept. 17-25: Go bicycling, gaze at red pandas, gorge on Pueblo chile

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bike the Bessemer Tour

Starts at 1587 36th Lane | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | The Palmer Land Conservancy will lead an easy, 11-mile educational bike ride to showcase Pueblo County’s premier agricultural lands and water resources. Stops at local farms and farm stands will enable participants to purchase some fresh produce and the conservancy staff will shuttle it back to their cars. Following the ride, participants can enjoy a farm-to-table lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients. Cost is $50 per person. Register at palmerland.org .

Walk to End Alzheimers at Gateway Park on the River Walk

101 S. Union Ave. | 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.| The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is raising funds and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia . Visit alz.org/walk for more information and to register.

Diversify Whitewater paddling skills day at Lake Pueblo State Park

640 Pueblo Reservoir Road | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The first session is 9 a.m. to noon, lunch runs from noon to 1 p.m. and the second session runs from 1-4 p.m. The event is open to anyone age 3 or older who identifies as Black, indigenous, a person of color or ally. The event is free. Register online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RXQx_0hx8uRYF00

Red Panda Day at Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave. | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Celebrate International Red Panda Day with special zookeeper chats , lots of crafts , and information on a zoo favorite. Participation is free with zoo admission . Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for seniors or military, $10 for children ages 3-17 or $7 for military children. Up to four people with an EBT card can get Museums for All admission for $3.

Artisan Textile Co. Fashion Show at Renewed Wholesale

720 S. Main St. | 5-9 p.m. | Celebrate creativity and beauty with guest artists from the Handweavers Guild of Pueblo and professional weaver and designer Lois Weaver . Gregory Howell of Kadoya Gallery will be master of ceremonies and Metrognome, a local jazz ensemble , will perform from 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Tickets are available for $5 at eventbrite.com .

Free Museum Day at El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave. | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Smithsonian-sponsored free museum day allows participants to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides general admission for two people. Get tickets at smithsonianmag.com .

Tom Taylor Artist Talk at Sangre De Cristo Arts and Conference Center

210 N. Santa Fe Ave. | 5 p.m.| Tom Taylor, also known as The Poet Spiel, will read from his work "Revealing Self." The event is free and open to the public. Find out more at sdc-arts.org .

Sunday, Sept. 18

Fundraiser breakfast at Our Lady of the Meadows

23 Starling Drive | 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Knights of Columbus members will host the breakfast in the church basement featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, green chile, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $7 a plate.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Pickleball Courts Ribbon Cutting at Mineral Palace Park

151 E. 19th St. | 10 a.m. | The city of Pueblo will celebrate the grand opening of eight new pickleball courts . The project has been in the works for more than five years. Pickleball is among one of the fastest growing recreational sports in the country and players use plastic wiffle balls and paddles similar to ping pong or table tennis. The rules and play of the game are a combination of table tennis, badminton and tennis. Pueblo County Pickleball Association members will demonstrate the sport and the public is invited to join in following the ceremony.

Friday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FyNo_0hx8uRYF00

28th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival

Union Avenue | 3 p.m. to midnight Friday , 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday | This annual event celebrating Pueblo's favorite pepper will feature live entertainment , more than 180 street vendors , roasted Pueblo chile sales , a chili and salsa showdown , hot air balloon festival , Chihuahua parade and jalapeno eating contest . Presale tickets are $5 on the Greater Pueblo chamber website or $6 at the gate .

Saturday, Sept. 24

17th annual Pueblo West Eagles Benefit Car Show at Lovell Park

362 E. Hahn's Peak Ave. | 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The event lineup will feature a car show, music, silent auction and food sales . Entry fee is $20 for cars and free for spectators . Proceeds will benefit Halfway Home Pueblo , a nonprofit youth resource center dedicated to educating and mentoring children.

Chile Festival Fly In at Pueblo Memorial Airport

31201 Bryan Circle | Visitors should arrive by 9:45 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. | This event for recreational pilots includes a shuttle to the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival , which runs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with last return of the day at 5 p.m., as well as free admission to the festival, free admission to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aviation Museum and special fuel pricing from Freeman Jet Center. Call 719-553-2760 for details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mR9UO_0hx8uRYF00

Ballet Folklórico dance groups at El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave. |11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Folklorico dancers from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, California and Illinois will perform on the museum's front lawn. The event is free with chile festival admission.

NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado home raffle final ticket sales

Located at the Chile & Frijoles Festival on Union Avenue | 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday| For the price of a $100 raffle ticket, Puebloans can enter to win a $365,000 home on the city's west side as NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado celebrates its 45th anniversary. The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 2407 W. 19th St. in the Hyde Park Gardens subdivision will be raffled during the 5:30 p.m., Sept. 30, annual fundraising dinner at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to tharmon@chieftain.com . The calendar is available online and is published in the paper on Fridays.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Things to Do in Pueblo Sept. 17-25: Go bicycling, gaze at red pandas, gorge on Pueblo chile

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Illinois State
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs

Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Weaver
kdnk.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop

Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

COVID mass vaccine sites return to CO with omicron booster

Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. "My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up. Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS. 
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Pandas#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Bicycling#Gaze#The Bessemer Tour Starts
KRDO News Channel 13

Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the northeast side of town and got away, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The area was checked but the The post Convenience store robbed in northeast Colorado Springs, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-profit paints woman’s home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Volunteers spent a day helping a Colorado Springs resident revamp her home with a new coat of paint. Ms. Trofoya has lived in her south side home since 1955. The non-profit, Brothers Redevelopment, and Wells Fargo partnered for the effort. All the volunteers were from Wells Fargo and the supplies The post Non-profit paints woman’s home in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood and shared the details with the public on Wednesday. The bear was living near an elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service

It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that 2022 is officially the deadliest year on Colorado waters. To date, there have been 36 water-related fatalities. Of those deaths, data obtained by 13 Investigates shows Lake Pueblo State Park had the most water-related fatalities than any other body of water in Colorado. Between The post In deadliest year on Colorado’s waters, Lake Pueblo leads with most deaths in entire state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy