ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 5

ethical journalism
2d ago

Ok, Lancet let's talk about your Fauci influenced early report that quotes Peter Deszak that lab release not probable and funding threats on scientist. You lost all credibility as did WHO, NIS AND CDC.

Reply
3
Related
earth.com

First Covid infection affects future immune responses

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Global Health#Europe#Linus Covid#General Health#Lancet
Reuters

End of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid

COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death

Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

The impact of a single COVID infection

This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now “just a cold.”. My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely – no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in “lockdown” (nor did anyone else in the U.S. … please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Some COVID Home Tests’ Reliability Slid With Omicron: Study

Sept. 14, 2022 – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus not only spreads faster and lessens the ability of vaccines to protect us, it also is more likely to fool common home tests, new research shows. Researchers compared three rapid antigen tests designed to be used at home: Flowflex...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says

A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy