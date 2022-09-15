This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now “just a cold.”. My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely – no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in “lockdown” (nor did anyone else in the U.S. … please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO