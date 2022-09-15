Read full article on original website
ethical journalism
2d ago
Ok, Lancet let's talk about your Fauci influenced early report that quotes Peter Deszak that lab release not probable and funding threats on scientist. You lost all credibility as did WHO, NIS AND CDC.
Reply
3
Related
msn.com
At-home COVID test performance worsened after omicron emerged; Lancet commission slams global pandemic response
The performance of certain COVID-19 home-testing kits seems to have deteriorated after the omicron variant emerged, according to a new study published Thursday by the British Medical Journal. The study focused on three widely used rapid antigen tests and found that just one met the World Health Organization’s standard of...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
Take whatever COVID booster you can get, says head of EU drugs watchdog
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - People in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them in the coming months, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview ahead of an expected autumn rise in infections.
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
End of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.
CDC Figures Show Just How Few Over-50s Have Had COVID Vaccine Boosters
Booster uptake could be stronger as data shows significantly increased risk of death amongst non-vaccinated over-50s compared to boosted counterparts.
contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fact check: NIH continues to recommend against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment
The claim: The National Institutes of Health added ivermectin to its list of COVID-19 treatments. Medical experts have repeatedly debunked claims that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used primarily for farm animals, can treat COVID-19. Nevertheless, the assertion that ivermectin is an effective COVID-19 treatment continues to circulate on social media,...
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
KevinMD.com
The impact of a single COVID infection
This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now “just a cold.”. My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely – no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in “lockdown” (nor did anyone else in the U.S. … please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
WebMD
Some COVID Home Tests’ Reliability Slid With Omicron: Study
Sept. 14, 2022 – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus not only spreads faster and lessens the ability of vaccines to protect us, it also is more likely to fool common home tests, new research shows. Researchers compared three rapid antigen tests designed to be used at home: Flowflex...
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Opinion: California’s ban on gas-powered cars could put America in China’s control
China wants to own the resources needed for electric car batteries, which could make the U.S. as dependent on them as it has been, at times, on OPEC for oil
Comments / 5