Iowa Wesleyan to Present 2022 Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame Inductee at Homecoming
Iowa Wesleyan University will present the 2022 Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service Awards and induct one member into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 1 at 6 pm. The ceremony will take place in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center during Homecoming Weekend. The public is welcome to attend the awards ceremony by purchasing tickets at iw.edu/homecoming.
Utilities Trustees Meeting Agenda
Regular Meeting of the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 20th, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 307 E. Monroe Street. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. Regular Board Meeting – August 16th, 2022 – Approval. Special Board Meeting – August 19th, 2022...
Jane M. Gatlin
Jane M. Gatlin, 68, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. The family will greet friends from 9 -11 AM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Marilyn E. Hite
Marilyn E. Hite, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is caring for Marilyn’s family.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests
On September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:15 P.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Mile Marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval, 32, of...
Fairfield Cross Country Results
The Boy’s and Girl’s cross country team for Mt. Pleasant participated at the Timm Lamb Cross Country Invite in Fairfield last night. Both teams did well with the Girl’s Varsity Team finishing 3rd out of 6 teams and the Boy’s Varsity Team finished 4th out of 6 teams.
Sports, September 16th
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers are at home tonight to face off against West Burlington, who is also 0-3 after losing to Mediapolis last Friday. Jacob Richtman is top 10 in Class 4A for every meaningful passing statistic, while the Falcons are led by junior quarterback Caden Schwenker, who presents a dual threat with over 500 total yards and 5 total touchdowns through the first three games. Tune into KILJ for the game, kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm, pregame at 7:15 pm.
Iowa Wesleyan Weekend Athletics
The Tigers football team moves to 2-2 on the season after dismantling Finlandia University 55-0. As the rain fell throughout the entire afternoon, it was a dominant defensive effort that led the Tigers and even led to the first touchdown of the game as Major Niccum recovered a fumble and took it 69-yards to open up the scoring. Overall, the defense held the Lions to -107 yards on the day, allowed only 2 first downs, forced four turnovers, and had 11 sacks. Zach Chevalier threw for 147 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jaden Harris, and the other two going to Asaivien McWilliams and Bryan Battle. Gavin Esquivel tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the game to JC Gill, while Lucas Mosqueda and Travis Fossum added one field goal apiece. Niccum and Jerich Givens led the team in tackles with 8, while Niccum added two sacks, three-and-a-half tackles for a loss, and a deflection. Demitrius Boyd led the team in sacks with two-and-a-half. The Tigers will be on the road to play Dakota St. next Saturday at 4 pm.
Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Vehicle Accident
On September 15th, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a van versus Semi accident in the 1100-grid of Benton Avenue. An investigation determined that Lori Thompson, 54, operator of a 2008 Kia Sedona, was headed Southbound on Benton Ave when she rear ended a Semi trailer turning into a farm but was unable to see it due to the gravel dust. The 2nd vehicle, a 2001 Mack farm semi, was driven by 34-year-old Lee Unternahrer. The Kia sustained an estimated $3000 in damage and was towed away, the semi received no visible damage, minor possible injuries were reported.
