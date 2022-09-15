The Tigers football team moves to 2-2 on the season after dismantling Finlandia University 55-0. As the rain fell throughout the entire afternoon, it was a dominant defensive effort that led the Tigers and even led to the first touchdown of the game as Major Niccum recovered a fumble and took it 69-yards to open up the scoring. Overall, the defense held the Lions to -107 yards on the day, allowed only 2 first downs, forced four turnovers, and had 11 sacks. Zach Chevalier threw for 147 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jaden Harris, and the other two going to Asaivien McWilliams and Bryan Battle. Gavin Esquivel tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the game to JC Gill, while Lucas Mosqueda and Travis Fossum added one field goal apiece. Niccum and Jerich Givens led the team in tackles with 8, while Niccum added two sacks, three-and-a-half tackles for a loss, and a deflection. Demitrius Boyd led the team in sacks with two-and-a-half. The Tigers will be on the road to play Dakota St. next Saturday at 4 pm.

