ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Odessa, TX

Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4

By Erica Miller
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIU3S_0hx8t9xR00

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Valenzuela, then 17, was arrested following a multiple vehicle crash in West Odessa on October 1, 2018; the crash occurred on W. 16th St and FM 1936.

Investigators said Valenzuela and another driver, 22-year-old Christian Flores, of El Paso, were drag racing at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour when they hit a dip in the road- both cars lost control. Flores’ car went airborne and then veered into oncoming traffic where his car collided with a vehicle driven by Araceli Gabaldon, 47.

Gabaldon and two of her children were killed. A third child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries- he spent more than a month in the hospital. Flores also died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
KDAF

More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas

Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CW33

This is the most popular superhero in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.” Calling all Batman fans, Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day!. “Batman Day is a global celebration. Picture the most timeless superhero ever — we’re sure you’re picturing Batman and Batman only. Of course, we’re all aware of his epic look, his classic partner Robin, and his ever-popular Batmobile,” NationalToday.com says.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy