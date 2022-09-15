ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Ron Baker
2d ago

A preemptive strike. Teach your children well. Your father's hell, though you must go by............Crosby Still's. Nash. Young

WIBC.com

Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheDailyBeast

Mom Gunned Down in Front of Her Kids at Daycare

A woman was shot dead in front of her children outside an Indianapolis daycare on Friday morning, police said. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly dropping kids off at the center when she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At an afternoon press conference, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers had tracked down a 33-year-old suspect in the killing, who was subsequently shot by the officers after he was caught with a rifle in his hands. The suspect, identified as Orlando Mitchell, survived the shooting and is said to be in stable condition; police say he now faces a murder charge. No further details were provided on the suspect’s relationship to the slain mother, but police said the murder was thought to be domestic-related. Jeffrey Thomas, a pastor at the church that runs the daycare center, told WISH-TV the shooting had shocked the whole community. “This is a heavy impact. Children have been affected by the wrecking of this particular family,” he said.Read it at Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP finishes investigation into Greenfield officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Based on the findings of an Indiana State Police investigation, the Hancock County Prosecutor has determined an officer was justified in the use of deadly force during a July shooting that left a man dead. On the morning of July 31, Greenfield Police officers were called to the Keystone Subdivision on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

2 face charges after Thursday morning police standoff on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police detained four people during a standoff early Thursday on the city's northeast side that started when shots were fired at officers from a building and a person inside barricaded themselves. The incident started around midnight Thursday near East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue as officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

