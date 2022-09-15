ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
WKYC

Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor

A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Euclid
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
