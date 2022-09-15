Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
Parma’s Donna Smallwood Senior Center offers living communities tour
PARMA, Ohio -- When it comes to senior living, everyone agrees that aging in their own home is the goal. However, there often comes a time when that’s no longer an option due to failing health. That’s why the Donna Smallwood Senior Center has announced an inaugural effort to...
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
WKYC
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
Cleveland Jewish News
University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor
A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name
New report aligns with previous recommendations, student demands, city council resolution, national momentum
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival, Crocker Park Wine Festival, Doggy Day at the drive-in
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
wksu.org
Cleveland Teachers Union raises concerns about Bibb boosting support for charter schools
As Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon prepares to step down later this year, the direction of the schools and their relationship with local charter schools especially is coming into question. Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, says she is concerned about rumblings she’s heard regarding Cleveland...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
Endangered missing adult alert for Cleveland man
The Cleveland Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 72-year-old man.
cleveland19.com
Mystery Caller poses as North Olmsted City Official to cancel Burlesque Drag show
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone took the law into their own hands to get a live drag show shutdown, posing as a city official and convinced a business owner he had to cancel the event. “I just wanted to bring a little love and tolerance and acceptance to our community”...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0