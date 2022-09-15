Read full article on original website
Related
Your News Local
Fright Night Tour on sale now
WABASH, IN- Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a supernatural-themed tour. Tickets for the Fright Night Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on September 27 at noon. Ticket holders must be at least 18 years of age to attend. The tour will take place...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
readthereporter.com
49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend
The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
readthereporter.com
Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market
Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your News Local
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, of Wabash, died at 8:00 am, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934, in Fairmount, Indiana, to Dorwin and Opal (Swarts) Dragstrem. Patricia was known as Pat to her friends. Pat was a 1951 graduate of Somerset High School....
Your News Local
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, passed away September 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Born May 30, 1962, in Wabash, John was the son of James and Kay (Meyer) Ridenour. Growing up, John spent a lot of time at his uncle John Bechtold’s farm. He...
Your News Local
Irvin Becraft
Irvin Becraft, 95, of Marion, passed away at 8:08 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in his home. He was born in Grassy Lick, Kentucky, on Monday, March 28, 1927, to Shirley and Lina (Witt) Becraft. On July 25, 1953, he married Iantha “Annie” Jewell Shrout, and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2022.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
RELATED PEOPLE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Your News Local
Shane Paul Brewer
Shane Paul Brewer, age 31, of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Marion. Shane was born on January 2, 1991, in Fairhope, Alabama, the son of Charles Brewer and Kathy (Proffitt) Murphy. He was an electrician for INM Corp in Huntington. Shane was a big-time mushroom hunter and loved to fish. He was also a drummer in Dr. Rock. Most of all, Shane was a very loving, giving man and loved spending time with his family and friends whom he loved deeply.
Inside Indiana Business
Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down
Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
963xke.com
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport
DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that […]
Your News Local
Anita L. Donaldson
Anita L. Donaldson, age 93, of Marion died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Wyndmoor of Marion Assisted Living. Anita was born May 28, 1929 in Lakewood, Ohio, second daughter of Edward and Beautrix (Graves) Pape. The family bought a farm in Grant County Indiana, where she started school. Growing up here,
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain and storms likely early Monday, big cool down coming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The rest of Sunday evening should stay calm and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s this evening, but overnight we’re tracking our next chance for rain and storms. The timing of the system looks to be between about 1am to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
Comments / 0