Wabash, IN

Your News Local

Fright Night Tour on sale now

WABASH, IN- Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a supernatural-themed tour. Tickets for the Fright Night Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on September 27 at noon. Ticket holders must be at least 18 years of age to attend. The tour will take place...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
readthereporter.com

Atlanta gets festive with Fall Market

Atlanta’s Fall Market hosted by Earthy Endearments, 155 W. Main St., was a big hit on Sept. 10. Earthy Endearments, Atlanta’s wedding venue, was filled with vendors and patrons. Thanks to some fine Paul Poteet forecasting, the market also filled the street. Even our friends at Mr. Muffin’s own Choo Choo Café were doing stiff business all afternoon. If you missed out, fear not – the winter version is coming. A Holiday Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
ATLANTA, IN
Your News Local

Patricia Anne Miller

Patricia A. Miller, 88, of Wabash, died at 8:00 am, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934, in Fairmount, Indiana, to Dorwin and Opal (Swarts) Dragstrem. Patricia was known as Pat to her friends. Pat was a 1951 graduate of Somerset High School....
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

John Benton Ridenour

John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, passed away September 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Born May 30, 1962, in Wabash, John was the son of James and Kay (Meyer) Ridenour. Growing up, John spent a lot of time at his uncle John Bechtold’s farm. He...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Your News Local

Irvin Becraft

Irvin Becraft, 95, of Marion, passed away at 8:08 am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in his home. He was born in Grassy Lick, Kentucky, on Monday, March 28, 1927, to Shirley and Lina (Witt) Becraft. On July 25, 1953, he married Iantha “Annie” Jewell Shrout, and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2022.
MARION, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
Your News Local

Shane Paul Brewer

Shane Paul Brewer, age 31, of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Marion. Shane was born on January 2, 1991, in Fairhope, Alabama, the son of Charles Brewer and Kathy (Proffitt) Murphy. He was an electrician for INM Corp in Huntington. Shane was a big-time mushroom hunter and loved to fish. He was also a drummer in Dr. Rock. Most of all, Shane was a very loving, giving man and loved spending time with his family and friends whom he loved deeply.
MARION, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down

Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
WARSAW, IN
963xke.com

“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
ALBION, IN
FOX59

Pictures show impact of plane crash at Delphi airport

DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived. The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that […]
DELPHI, IN
Your News Local

Anita L. Donaldson

Anita L. Donaldson, age 93, of Marion died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Wyndmoor of Marion Assisted Living. Anita was born May 28, 1929 in Lakewood, Ohio, second daughter of Edward and Beautrix (Graves) Pape. The family bought a farm in Grant County Indiana, where she started school. Growing up here,
MARION, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain and storms likely early Monday, big cool down coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The rest of Sunday evening should stay calm and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s this evening, but overnight we’re tracking our next chance for rain and storms. The timing of the system looks to be between about 1am to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

7 pets die in late Saturday house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
FORT WAYNE, IN

