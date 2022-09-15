Shane Paul Brewer, age 31, of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Marion. Shane was born on January 2, 1991, in Fairhope, Alabama, the son of Charles Brewer and Kathy (Proffitt) Murphy. He was an electrician for INM Corp in Huntington. Shane was a big-time mushroom hunter and loved to fish. He was also a drummer in Dr. Rock. Most of all, Shane was a very loving, giving man and loved spending time with his family and friends whom he loved deeply.

