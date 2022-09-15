Read full article on original website
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, of Wabash, died at 8:00 am, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934, in Fairmount, Indiana, to Dorwin and Opal (Swarts) Dragstrem. Patricia was known as Pat to her friends. Pat was a 1951 graduate of Somerset High School....
Fright Night Tour on sale now
WABASH, IN- Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a supernatural-themed tour. Tickets for the Fright Night Trolley Tour will go on sale online and in person on September 27 at noon. Ticket holders must be at least 18 years of age to attend. The tour will take place...
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, passed away September 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. Born May 30, 1962, in Wabash, John was the son of James and Kay (Meyer) Ridenour. Growing up, John spent a lot of time at his uncle John Bechtold’s farm. He...
Anita L. Donaldson
Anita L. Donaldson, age 93, of Marion died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Wyndmoor of Marion Assisted Living. Anita was born May 28, 1929 in Lakewood, Ohio, second daughter of Edward and Beautrix (Graves) Pape. The family bought a farm in Grant County Indiana, where she started school. Growing up here,
Shane Paul Brewer
Shane Paul Brewer, age 31, of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Marion. Shane was born on January 2, 1991, in Fairhope, Alabama, the son of Charles Brewer and Kathy (Proffitt) Murphy. He was an electrician for INM Corp in Huntington. Shane was a big-time mushroom hunter and loved to fish. He was also a drummer in Dr. Rock. Most of all, Shane was a very loving, giving man and loved spending time with his family and friends whom he loved deeply.
Police Officer faces battery charge
KOKOMO, IN – A recent criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Lorona has resulted in Roy Smith, 42, Kokomo, IN facing a felony charge of battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. On June 20, 2022, Lorona initiated an investigation, at the request of the Kokomo...
