L'Observateur
SPACE HEATER SUSPECTED IN DEADLY DELHI HOUSE FIRE
RICHLAND PARISH (Sept. 15, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Delhi. Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, Richland Fire District Ward 1, with assistance from Holly Ridge Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire located on Carson Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.
Winnsboro man killed in early morning crash
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Hunter Z. Graham of Winnsboro, La. During the investigation, authorities discovered […]
wbrz.com
Two elderly victims die in massive North Louisiana house fire
RICHLAND PARISH - Two elderly people were victims of a large house fire in Delhi early Wednesday morning. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced via social media that fire investigators were looking into the cause of a blaze that consumed a home on Carson Road in Delhi around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willie Brantley Road (Union Parish, LA)
Police in Union Parish is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened near Willie Brantley Road, east of [..]
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
lincolnparishjournal.com
West Monroe woman killed in head-on crash
Ouachita Parish– On September 12, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. This crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, driven...
Deputies searching for 2 Ouachita Parish men for Aggravated Burglary and other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as […]
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day. The suspect, Leandrew Nations,...
2 teen suspects arrested in connection to Renwick Street shooting
UPDATE (09/16/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, September 16, 2022, Monroe Police have arrested two 14-year-old males for their involvement in the Renwick Street shooting that resulted in a male juvenile being shot in the chest. Both juveniles were booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Robbery, and Illegal Possession of […]
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for marijuana in campus apartment
A Louisiana Tech student from Rayville was arrested Monday after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in his campus apartment. Tech Police responded to the Hutcheson apartments after housing staff smelled marijuana during a routine room inspection. From an apartment hallway, officers could see marijuana and several items of paraphernalia in plain view in a room belonging to Isaiah Thigpen, 18, of Rayville.
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
Monroe mother arrested; her toddler child found walking near intersection alone
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended. […]
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Farmerville, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to deputies, the crash took place on Highway 2 near Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. The driver’s black pickup truck should […]
vicksburgnews.com
Three indicted on murder charges in Warren County
Three people were indicted for murder during the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury. Clarence Lowe has been indicted for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton. On Oct. 19, 2020, at about 5:40 in the afternoon, Singleton was shot on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries a short time later at Merit Health, River Region.
KNOE TV8
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
Monroe man behind bars after allegedly assaulting police officer
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery. Once a police officer arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and identified him as […]
MISSING TEEN: Missing Morehouse Parish teen found safe, deputies say
UPDATE (09/12/2022; 10 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Timaya Wilson was found safe by deputies. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Timaya Wilson who was last seen on September 5, 2022. Timaya is described as a Black female, standing four foot and six inches, and weighing […]
