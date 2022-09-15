Read full article on original website
Post Register
Mountain lion spotted in Garden City, West Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have received multiple reports this week, September 12 through the 14th, of a mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise neighborhoods. Two residential doorbell cameras captured footage of the animal, allowing Fish and G officials to confirm it was a...
Post Register
Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
Post Register
The approaching Low is a good sign
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Uncertainty is the best way to describe the forecast over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure over the region will send occasional surges of moisture in our direction through Saturday. If we do see showers, the best chance will likely be in the late afternoon/evening associated with the heating of the day.
Post Register
Caldwell School District looks to shore up attendance
Caldwell, ID — Classroom attendance is at the forefront for the Caldwell School District, and it wants its students to know, every school day matters. "Our number one job is to educate our students and in order for us to be able to do that, our students need to be in the building," said Hortensia Hernandez, community schools coordinator for the Caldwell School District.
Post Register
Boise State wins home opener vs. UT Martin
Boise State Football defeated UT Martin 30-7 in the Broncos home opener Saturday, Sept. 17. CBS2 will post more footage from the game, along with stats and headlines.
