ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn

Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Notable quotes from BYU HC Kalani Sitake after loss to Oregon

The Ducks were able to win the physical battle against the Cougars, winning 41-20 and moving them to 2-1 on the season. Sitake met with the media afterward and discussed the game. Here are a few quotes from Sitake discussing what Oregon did well and where the Cougars can improve.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
City
Marquette, MI
State
Connecticut State
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Utah State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 15 Tennessee's 63-6 win over Akron

Everything Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after his 15th-ranked Vols beat Akron 63-6 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium:. “Good, solid win tonight. All three phases did some real positive things. Our fanbase, just absolutely electric. Best Vol Walk I’ve ever been part of, tonight, and obviously a sellout crowd. The energy, the noise, all a huge part of the football game in the very beginning. A lot of fun to play in front of our fans, man, for our staff and our players. We all appreciate what they did. A lot of good things tonight. A lot of things we have to clean up, too, before we get to next week.”
AKRON, OH
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts

In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Power Index#The University Of Iowa#American Football#Power Five#Notre Dame#Navy
247Sports

Watch: Akron punter fakes out Tennessee on near block

There are pump fakes and then there are punt fakes. Not much went right for Akron Saturday night against No. 15 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, but Zips punter Noah Gettman managed to make the highlight reel. With Tennessee receiver Walker Merrill bearing down for what looked like a sure blocked...
AKRON, OH
247Sports

WATCH: USC vs. Fresno State pregame team warm-ups and the Trojan Marching Band

Video part 2 (sorry we had to start the feed on another device):. The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (2-0) are hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the game nationally televised on Fox. Prior to kickoff we will be broadcasting LIVE from the press box showing the USC football team warming up on the field along with the pregame show for the Trojan Marching Band.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Rucker: Biggest number in Vols' win over Akron was 101,915

Topics aren’t terribly difficult to find in a 63-6 win. We could discuss many things in the aftermath of Tennessee’s win over Akron on Saturday night here at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. But none of them are more important than you. Well … 101,915 of you. That’s how...
AKRON, OH
247Sports

Player Quotes - Washington/Michigan State

"I'm blessed man I'm so excited, man we work so hard man I said it last week we just come out here execute and get the job done. That's what we came out here and did. I'm so proud of this team you know just believing in everything and the process and stuff we went through all week and believing."
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Army
247Sports

Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's blowout win over Akron

No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown.
AKRON, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team lived up to its ranking Saturday afternoon, as it steamrolled past Connecticut to the tune of a 59-0 blowout victory. The Wolverines seemingly did everything right in the lopsided win, scoring early and often while pitching their first shutout since Sept. 28, 2019 against Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LIVE: Tulane 17, Kansas State 10 FINAL

Following a dominating win over longtime conference foe Missouri, K-State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday as Tulane visits Manhattan for a 2 p.m. matchup on Big 12 Now. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats host Tulane. COIN TOSS: Kansas State has won the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU

What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy