247Sports
Top in-state target hearing plenty from Vols, set to return to Tennessee
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter, discusses his recent interactions with the Vols and his upcoming visit plans.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn
Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
247Sports
Notable quotes from BYU HC Kalani Sitake after loss to Oregon
The Ducks were able to win the physical battle against the Cougars, winning 41-20 and moving them to 2-1 on the season. Sitake met with the media afterward and discussed the game. Here are a few quotes from Sitake discussing what Oregon did well and where the Cougars can improve.
247Sports
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 15 Tennessee's 63-6 win over Akron
Everything Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after his 15th-ranked Vols beat Akron 63-6 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium:. “Good, solid win tonight. All three phases did some real positive things. Our fanbase, just absolutely electric. Best Vol Walk I’ve ever been part of, tonight, and obviously a sellout crowd. The energy, the noise, all a huge part of the football game in the very beginning. A lot of fun to play in front of our fans, man, for our staff and our players. We all appreciate what they did. A lot of good things tonight. A lot of things we have to clean up, too, before we get to next week.”
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
The Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and fans can also stream the game on Watch ESPN
247Sports
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
247Sports
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
247Sports
Watch: Akron punter fakes out Tennessee on near block
There are pump fakes and then there are punt fakes. Not much went right for Akron Saturday night against No. 15 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, but Zips punter Noah Gettman managed to make the highlight reel. With Tennessee receiver Walker Merrill bearing down for what looked like a sure blocked...
247Sports
WATCH: USC vs. Fresno State pregame team warm-ups and the Trojan Marching Band
Video part 2 (sorry we had to start the feed on another device):. The No. 7 ranked USC Trojans (2-0) are hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the game nationally televised on Fox. Prior to kickoff we will be broadcasting LIVE from the press box showing the USC football team warming up on the field along with the pregame show for the Trojan Marching Band.
247Sports
Rucker: Biggest number in Vols' win over Akron was 101,915
Topics aren’t terribly difficult to find in a 63-6 win. We could discuss many things in the aftermath of Tennessee’s win over Akron on Saturday night here at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. But none of them are more important than you. Well … 101,915 of you. That’s how...
247Sports
Player Quotes - Washington/Michigan State
"I'm blessed man I'm so excited, man we work so hard man I said it last week we just come out here execute and get the job done. That's what we came out here and did. I'm so proud of this team you know just believing in everything and the process and stuff we went through all week and believing."
247Sports
Everything James Franklin said after Penn State improved to 3-0 with win at Auburn
Penn State improved to 3-0 for a second straight season with a dominant road win over Auburn. The Nittany Lions surged past their SEC foe, 41-12, and are primed to soar in national rankings, where PSU landed at No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Following a victory...
247Sports
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee's blowout win over Akron
No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
247Sports
Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4 Michigan football team lived up to its ranking Saturday afternoon, as it steamrolled past Connecticut to the tune of a 59-0 blowout victory. The Wolverines seemingly did everything right in the lopsided win, scoring early and often while pitching their first shutout since Sept. 28, 2019 against Rutgers.
247Sports
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
247Sports
LIVE: Tulane 17, Kansas State 10 FINAL
Following a dominating win over longtime conference foe Missouri, K-State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Saturday as Tulane visits Manhattan for a 2 p.m. matchup on Big 12 Now. Follow along for live updates as the Wildcats host Tulane. COIN TOSS: Kansas State has won the...
247Sports
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
247Sports
PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
