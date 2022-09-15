Everything Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after his 15th-ranked Vols beat Akron 63-6 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium:. “Good, solid win tonight. All three phases did some real positive things. Our fanbase, just absolutely electric. Best Vol Walk I’ve ever been part of, tonight, and obviously a sellout crowd. The energy, the noise, all a huge part of the football game in the very beginning. A lot of fun to play in front of our fans, man, for our staff and our players. We all appreciate what they did. A lot of good things tonight. A lot of things we have to clean up, too, before we get to next week.”

AKRON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO