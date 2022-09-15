Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
The Verge
Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors
In a strange turn of fate, it seems that Newegg somehow has too many 30-series graphics cards. Right now, you can get a free 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor when you buy an RTX 3060 for $399.99. Another solid offer bundles a free 27-inch curved QHD monitor with a purchase of an RTX 3070 for $599.99. A deal like this is tough to beat; even if you don’t need the monitor, you’re still getting a 30-series graphics card at close to retail price, which was damn near impossible a year ago. This is likely a response to the leak of 40-series RTX cards that have been making their rounds on the internet.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
moneytalksnews.com
Refurb Smartphones at eBay: Up to 94% off
You'll find Apple iPhones, Samsung androids, LG androids, Motorola smartphones, and more from the leading brands. There's over 1,800 models. Shop Now at eBay Tips A 1-year Allstate warranty applies. Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for $104.95 ($21 low for refurb).
For $200 you can grab this 1440p Asus monitor rated to 165Hz
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate) (opens in new tab) To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens.
IGN
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
IGN
Best Temtem Guide
Your journey in the world of Temtem will be challenging but do not worry, we got you covered! We prepared a list of the best Temtem to help you out. Please be aware that this list is focused on the Temtem story campaign and depending on the activity you do the effectiveness of those Temtem may vary! For a list of all Temtem you can find in the Airborne Archipelago visit our List of All Temtem page!
IGN
Samsung S95B QD OLED Review
It’s hard to put into words just how good QD OLED – Samsung’s new and improved OLED technology – is compared to other 4K TV options. I love the LG C2 and I’ve had great experiences with mini LED technologies, but there is nothing out there right now that delivers the mix of brightness, color depth, color accuracy, and pixel response time like a QD OLED.
Digital Trends
If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately
Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
IGN
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Penultimate Zen 4 behemoth outperforms the Intel Core i7-13700KF on Geekbench
At this point, just about every high-end Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors has been benchmarked to some degree. The flagship Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X have traded blows with each other on more than one occasion. Even the mid-range Core i5-13600K and Ryzen 5 7600X promise to be formidable mid-rangers, although Team Blue seems to have AMD's number this time. There is, however, one SKU that has eluded Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The penultimate Zen 4 SKU is poised to take on the Intel Core i7-13700K, and it does just that with flying colours.
Engadget
Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)
Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
Engadget
SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs
Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
