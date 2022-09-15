Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Justin Herbert Responded to Patrick Mahomes ‘Controversial’ Comments Precisely How He Should Have
Justin Herbert laughed off a comment from Patrick Mahomes that was completely blown out of proportion. The post Justin Herbert Responded to Patrick Mahomes ‘Controversial’ Comments Precisely How He Should Have appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs
In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Bill Belichick Needs to Bring Back Another Familiar Face Before Mac Jones and the Patriots Fall Apart
Bill Belichick needs to bring back an old friend to help Mac Jones and the Patriots before it's too late. The post Bill Belichick Needs to Bring Back Another Familiar Face Before Mac Jones and the Patriots Fall Apart appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
ESPN analyst makes bold prediction about Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Seahawks’ Adams to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Seattle will reportedly be without its star safety for the remainder of the season.
49ers could make QB change after Week 2?
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
Texans C Justin Britt out against the Broncos
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that starting center Justin Britt will not be available for the Denver Broncos in Week 2. “Justin Britt will not play this week,” Smith told reporters Friday. “As I’ve told you, he’s been out for personal reasons. We’ll be able to give you more information a little bit more in the day, but he will not play this week.”
thecomeback.com
NFL fans divided on Kirk Herbstreit not sliding
When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2022 NFL season, something was missing. While Cris Collinsworth was in NBC’s booth, the slide onto camera that he’d done with long-time partner Al Michaels was absent. Michaels is now with Kirk Herbstreit for the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcast. So, in his regular-season debut with Michaels, would Herbstreit bring back the slide?
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1