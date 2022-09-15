ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide

By Steve Doyle, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect Amazon’s stage of planning for a fulfillment center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition.

CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”

Amazon said Thursday that plans for a Greensboro fulfillment center were never finalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqHYy_0hx8qkEK00
Proposed site plan for the Amazon fulfillment center that would have been built in Greensboro, NC. (WGHP)

Seattle-based Amazon doubled the size of its operations during the pandemic, adding more warehouses and workers to keep up with demand from homebound consumers who felt more comfortable buying things online. But as the worst of the pandemic eased, it found itself with too much warehouse space and too many workers. In May, it announced it planned to sublease some of its warehouse space.

In November, the Greensboro City Council approved the annexing and rezoning of 109 acres from residential property to light industrial for Amazon to open a distribution center.

Documents on file with the city planning department said a facility as large as 634,812 square feet could be built, and a representative for the developer told the City Council that “the tenant is committed to being a long-term asset in the community.”

The facility apparently would have employed about 1,000.

Nexstar’s WGHP reached out to Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba seeking comment on this development and was still awaiting a response at publishing time.

Thursday’s announcement might not be unpopular with residents near the site, some of whom have expressed displeasure with the rezoning to accommodate the facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 35

bidensmom2
2d ago

they closing them after Tuesdays stock market losses bezos lost 5.5 billon on Tuesday and sucker berg lost 4.66 billion, hows it feel when your rich losing billions in a second? feels like cutting thousands of jobs to keep that fat paycheck apparently

Reply(1)
20
Antonio Montana
2d ago

Tbh all Amazon fulfillment centers should be shut down the way they treat the warehouse works & drivers. The only Amazon that don’t work you to death is AMXL

Reply
19
Kortesa Prokovas
2d ago

I get my items in one day at times. So much easier than dealing with workers who hate their jobs, miserable people in the stores and having to wonder if there's an unbalanced person in there with a weapon who loses it, all the traffic congestion.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Comments / 0

