The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm

Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Jordan Peele
Keke Palmer
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Want a Stranger Things Crossover in New Film

Shawn Levy hit box office gold with Free Guy, his 2021 blockbuster featuring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds -- and it opened up a door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for him. As director of the planned Deadpool 3, the filmmaker will get to bring the Merc With a Mouth into a much more PG-13 setting. Along the way, he's hoping that the meta-humor that Deadpool is famous for might open up another possibility: a crossover with Stranger Things, the Netflix series Levy serves as an executive producer on. While the two properties come from different corporate parents, that didn't stop the first two films form having little winks and nods to Green Lantern, which starred Reynolds along with his Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi.
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
RadarOnline

Cara Delevingne's Sister Poppy Looks Tense After Troubled Model Revealed She 'Didn't Think I'd Still Be Alive' As Intervention Rumors Continue To Fly

Poppy Delevingne appeared tense and concerned during a solo outing after it was revealed her troubled sister, Cara Delevingne, said, "I didn't think I'd be alive at this age" following her thirtieth birthday last month. Cara's behavior has only gotten more bizarre and worrisome since her August birthday, and RadarOnline.com has learned that her family is allegedly in talks for an intervention with the model.Despite the drama surrounding her younger sister, Poppy, 36, attempted to get her frustrations out at a pilates studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday — two days after Margot Robbie was seen looking distressed while leaving...
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
ComicBook

Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume

Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts

We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
EW.com

Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven

With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death

Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU

The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
digitalspy.com

She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
