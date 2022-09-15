Barack Obama to attend Latinx talkfest L’ATTITUDE

San Diego’s annual Latinx talk fest has one of the world’s most powerful people on their guest list. Barack Obama will provide an in person interview on Sunday, September 25th, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel.

The event made the announcement on their Instagram. “L’ATTITUDE is proud to announce that former United States President Barack Obama will join us on September 25th, at L’ATTITUDE 2022, in a moderated Q&A conversation live on the Main Stage. This important discussion is one that you do not want to miss! Link in Bio,” they captioned the post.

Obama’s conversation is live only and will be moderated by Gary Acosta , one of the event’s co-founders. “The conversation will be about various topics related to Latinos,” said a spokesperson to the Times of San Diego.

Over 1,000 people will attend the event, with the organizers listing him in the top spot. Other speakers of the event include Lin Manuel Miranda , Alex Padilla, Gloria Estefan , Diego Boneta , Juanes , and the presidents and CEOs of notorious companies like Nike and Sony Pictures.

L’ATTITUDE is one the premiere Latinx business conferences, an event that wants to showcase the talent and contribution of people from the community. “The L’ in our name represents the rich and vibrant perspective of Latinas and Latinos,” said organizers last year. “Our goal is to give all Americans the advantage of seeing the world through a wider lens, which comes from understanding and living in more than culture.”

The event was started in 2017 by Sol Trujillo , an international business executive, and Gary Acosta, the co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.