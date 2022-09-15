Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Producer Reveals Which Season 6 Characters to Watch
My Hero Academia is weeks out from its return, and season six promises to be a big one for the series. It has been over a year since we've heard from our favorite heroes, but Studio Bones has kept a close eye on the gang in the back. And now, one of the show's producers is opening up about the series and which characters we should watch in season six.
epicstream.com
Who Are Neon Genesis Evangelion’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters
Who Are the Neon Genesis Evangelion English Dub Voice Actors?. Neon Genesis Evangelion might have had a bit of a rocky curtain call, contributing to the trope known as "Gainax Ending", but it's still a timeless anime classic. So, if you want to know more about the sci-fi anime, here are the Neon Genesis Evangelion voice actors, their style, and comparable works.
ComicBook
One Piece Hypes Gear Fifth With Luffy's Wildest Statue Yet
One Piece's War For Wano Arc was an epic battle for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, pitting the Shonen protagonists against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. In the final battle between the swashbuckling captains, Luffy was granted a new transformation in Gear Fifth, which has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation but has helped in creating an epic new statue. As the Final Arc approaches, expect Gear Fifth to emerge once again as its anime arrival inches closer.
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Breaks Into Netflix's Top 5
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is out now, and fans agree the series is one of the strongest Netflix anime to date. In fact, Studio Trigger and CD PROJEKT RED came together that brings Night City to center stage in an explosive way. Both netizens and critics are obsessed with the flashy title, and it seems others are jumping on board with the show...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Honest One Free Online
Cast: Şener Şen Adile Naşit Ayşen Gruda Erdal Özyağcılar Necati Bilgiç. When an incorruptible government pay clerk, who isn't taken seriously by anyone including his family, get robbed while carrying huge amount of work money, he becomes popular because people believe he faked the robbery and kept the money.
Genshin Impact is finally getting the anime adaptation it deserves
HoYoverse is collaborating with the studio behind Fate/Zero and Demon Slayer.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
epicstream.com
Do David and Lucy End up Together in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?
David and Lucy's relationship in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is not all fun and games. Lucy is a netrunner in an underground gang of experienced runners, while David is an amateur edgerunner. In a world full of discrimination and injustice, do David and Lucy end up together in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?. Netflix's newest...
ComicBook
Golden Kamuy Shares New Season 4 Poster
Golden Kamuy is one of the major franchises coming back with new episodes this Fall in one of the most stacked anime schedules of the year overall, and the anime has dropped a special new poster for Season 4! Satoru Noda's original manga series came to an end earlier this year, but the franchise is still far from over as the anime is getting ready to hit with new episodes as Sugimoto and Asirpa take on the next phase of their dangerous hunt for the gold. This time around, there are going to be plenty of new faces involved as the hunt gets wilder than ever.
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales
One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Drops Major Plot Details About Upcoming Daryl Spinoff
The Walking Dead will end in November after 11 seasons on the air, but it will not be the end of the TWD universe. To date, six spinoffs are coming, including Norman Reedus' Daryl-centric show, so what can the actor say about it?. The yet-to-be-titled Daryl spinoff will come in...
ComicBook
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
ComicBook
Viral Godzilla Cosplay Armors Up the Famous Kaiju
One awesome cosplay has imagined a whole new kind take on the famous kaiju by showing off a new suit of armor inspired by Godzilla! The famous Titan has been tearing through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the past few years, and although it had seemed to reach a climax with the end of the quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, this is far from the last time we will be seeing the kaiju in action. There are lots of new projects in the works expanding the MonsterVerse, and surely they will come with all new takes on TOHO's most famous giant lizard.
IGN
Fortnite Teases the Arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Gwen in Chapter 3 Season 4
The latest season of Fortnite is just days away, and Epic Games is already teasing some huge collaborations which will make their way in the coming days. Chapter 3 Season 4 is all set to release on September 18, and the developers have began its marketing push, which is filled with chrome that is seemingly consuming everything that matters in Fortnite.
Collider
Fight Alongside Your Favorite Superheroes in 'Marvel World of Heroes'
Love PokémonGo and wish that you could be a Marvel hero in the same way that you're a Pokémon master then you're in luck! MARVEL World of Heroes just revealed their first trailer and it should have every Marvel fan excited to get outside and be their favorite heroes! The collaboration between Niantic labs and Marvel Games brings the joy that users had with PokémonGo to the Marvel world and it does seem like a perfect fit. And, much like those of us who caught our favorites (like Pikachu) and trained them, users can get points as they level up and unlock new challenges, abilities, team-ups, and so much more!
