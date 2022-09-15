Golden Kamuy is one of the major franchises coming back with new episodes this Fall in one of the most stacked anime schedules of the year overall, and the anime has dropped a special new poster for Season 4! Satoru Noda's original manga series came to an end earlier this year, but the franchise is still far from over as the anime is getting ready to hit with new episodes as Sugimoto and Asirpa take on the next phase of their dangerous hunt for the gold. This time around, there are going to be plenty of new faces involved as the hunt gets wilder than ever.

COMICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO