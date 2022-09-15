ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi service event a big success, several projects completed

By any measure, last Saturday’s citywide service event, which coincided with the September 11 day of remembrance, was a huge success. Thousands of volunteer hours from the young to the elderly were offered in the preparation and execution of the event to unite the community in service. According to...
Storytellers share and connect at annual festival

“People need connections – stories are the ties that bind,” said Debi Richan, President of the Timpanogos Storytelling Institute. Last weekend, September 8-10, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival was held at Ashton Gardens, and the performances will be available online starting in October. For 33 years, Richan and the...
Pioneers trounce Silverwolves for Homecoming

Despite hurting themselves early with penalties, the Lehi football team used a slew of turnovers and an effective offense to defeat Fremont 46-0 on Homecoming Night Friday (Sept. 16). The Pioneers started the scoring on the opening drive of the game, though it was a psychological victory for the opponent...
Falcons earn lopsided region victory

The Skyridge football team took down the Thunder of Westlake Friday night (Sept. 16) in a 62-6 Region 4 win. Both defenses came up with fumble recoveries and interceptions in a sloppy back-and-forth game. Backup quarterback Trent Call led the team effort and finished the game with four total touchdowns....
