Read full article on original website
Related
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
KJCT8
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
nbc11news.com
Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets. The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years. Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011. More than half an inch of rain...
Delta County Drug Bust: Police Discover Large Illegal Marijuana Cultivations
An illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Delta County is out of business. Several law enforcement agencies including were involved in executing search warrants on two properties in rural Delta county near Crawford. The Delta County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and multiple drug enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
montrosecounty.net
Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project
Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
nbc11news.com
Rain exits, sun returns Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drying and warming will begin on Thursday, and the sun will come back for the weekend. Another storm system early next week could bring another round of stormy weather. This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. We will cool slowly through the 60s...
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
Warming and drying for the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 10 PM Wednesday, 0.60″ of rain fell. That was after 0.54″ of rain fell in the late afternoon. To total for the day was 1.18″, shattering the daily rainfall recod of 0.34″ from 2011. After midnight, another 0.23″ of rain fell. Add Tuesday’s 0.11″ of rain, and our three-day total was 1.52″, which brings our annual deficit down to 1.21″.
nbc11news.com
Flu vaccine now available in Mesa County
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Flu season is right around the corner, but Mesa County Public Health has announced that flu vaccines are now available in Mesa County. The flu vaccine is available for anyone in the community ages six months old and older. Flu season runs from October through May, with cases typically peaking in January and February.
nbc11news.com
Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
nbc11news.com
Safe2Tell reports increase in August as students return to school
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A dramatic increase in the number of students reporting problems and asking for help on a special website and app. It’s called Safe2Tell, and it gives students, parents, and the community an anonymous way to report safety issues. Mesa County School District 51 said...
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Sept. 15 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that one person has died following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Patterson Road Thursday morning. Authorities report that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Eyewitnesses reported...
nbc11news.com
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect. The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.
Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction Rockies Advance to Pioneer League Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Rockies survive and advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series. The Rockies defeated the Ogden Raptors in Ogden to claim game three of the best of three divisional series. The Rockies won game 1 in the friendly confines of Suplizio Field handedly,...
Comments / 0