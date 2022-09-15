Whitmer names former marijuana regulatory manager as CRA's interim executive director

A former employee of Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency has been named its acting executive director while the state conducts a nationwide search for a permanent executive director, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

Brian Hanna, who spent five years with the CRA as its manager of field operations, inspections and investigations, will take over Monday. Hanna replaces Andrew Brisbo, who announced last month he was leaving to take a new job as the director of the state's Bureau of Construction Codes.

"I am confident Brian will serve as an excellent leader as the CRA continues establishing Michigan as the national model for cannabis regulations," Whitmer said in an emailed statement. "The state of Michigan and the CRA are at the forefront of the nation’s hemp and marijuana industry, setting the standard for stimulating business growth and preserving secure consumer access to cannabis."

Hanna takes over as the sales volume of recreational cannabis continues to increase, but the price of marijuana flower plummets, which pinches profits for many companies, with some laying off staff or shutting down their operations.

Meanwhile, the state's largest recall of marijuana products in November has left many in the industry, and consumers, with questions about the reliability of Michigan's testing labs and how they're regulated.

“I look forward to reconnecting with stakeholders to ensure we have a clear and concise regulatory framework for oversight of this industry to promote continued growth in Michigan," Hanna said in an emailed statement. "I also look forward to working with the administration and our legislative partners wherever possible to continue providing safe products to consumers."

Hanna previously worked as a criminal intelligence manager and analyst with the Michigan State Police and as a deputy sheriff for Kalamazoo County. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve with a combat deployment to Afghanistan from 2010-11.

Hanna holds a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Western Michigan University and an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.