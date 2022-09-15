ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Cabrini Hospital hosts medical career day at Peabody High

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. Booths were set up for different careers with hands-on activities for the students, giving them a chance to ask...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Cenla Community Job Fair, September 17th

September 17th, 11am-4pm, the Cenla Community Job Fair hosted by the Alexandria Mall & Sponsored by. Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce & Rapides Early Childhood Network. Come apply at these hiring business:. Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria Fire Department. Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Winn Correctional Center. Atlas Home Service. US...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou

Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Robbie G’s closes doors after 28 years of service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – After 28 years of dishing crawfish to Alexandria, Robbie G’s is closing down shop. According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the owners will be “celebrating the Alexandria icon [tonight]” at the same spot you will always remember. Stop by tonight, and dine over fried crab and crawfish with the pwners, Kelly and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness

Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 3 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
beauregardnews.com

City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory

All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
DERIDDER, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum

Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
cenlanow.com

Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery down the block

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted a bakery. So, that is exactly what she did. Neila Craig made this fairytale her life’s work. Growing up in Juiz de Fora Brazil, she found herself baking with her mother often, and became fascinated by the craft. “On my mother’s birthday,” Neila recounts, “I wanted to bake everything. They enjoyed what I made so much, that I became the person to bake for many family occasions.” That nostalgia and wonderment are very much evident in each of Doce Vida’s extraordinarily hand-crafted baked goods.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Parts of Rapides Parish expecting major broadband expansion

WOODWORTH LA. (KALB) - Certain areas in Rapides Parish are set to expand access for reliable high-speed internet. A GUMBO grant (Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Options) was awarded to Optimum, the company formerly known as Suddenlink. The grant allows the rollout of more locations to receive better access. On Thursday,...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

