kalb.com
Cabrini Hospital hosts medical career day at Peabody High
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. Booths were set up for different careers with hands-on activities for the students, giving them a chance to ask...
klax-tv.com
Cenla Community Job Fair, September 17th
September 17th, 11am-4pm, the Cenla Community Job Fair hosted by the Alexandria Mall & Sponsored by. Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce & Rapides Early Childhood Network. Come apply at these hiring business:. Alexandria Police Department. Alexandria Fire Department. Christus St. Frances Cabrini. Winn Correctional Center. Atlas Home Service. US...
kalb.com
Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
cenlanow.com
kalb.com
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Urging for Public Awareness
Vernon Parish, La - According to Animal Control Officer Loren Young, today at approximately 9 am while the shelter was open, an unknown person dropped a dog off on the road to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter, resulting in him running loose on the property and down Hwy 467. The...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 3 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 2 picks and predictions weren’t too good for Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon as they are both 4-5 in their picks through the first two weeks. Newcomer Mary Margaret Ellison is definitely having some beginner’s luck going nearly perfect last week and having a 7-2 record.
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
beauregardnews.com
City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory
All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum
Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
kalb.com
Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
kalb.com
False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
cenlanow.com
Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery down the block
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted a bakery. So, that is exactly what she did. Neila Craig made this fairytale her life’s work. Growing up in Juiz de Fora Brazil, she found herself baking with her mother often, and became fascinated by the craft. “On my mother’s birthday,” Neila recounts, “I wanted to bake everything. They enjoyed what I made so much, that I became the person to bake for many family occasions.” That nostalgia and wonderment are very much evident in each of Doce Vida’s extraordinarily hand-crafted baked goods.
KPLC TV
Citywide boil advisory issued for DeRidder
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder placed all customers under a boil advisory Friday afternoon. Crews are working to repair a water main break, city officials said.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
kalb.com
Parts of Rapides Parish expecting major broadband expansion
WOODWORTH LA. (KALB) - Certain areas in Rapides Parish are set to expand access for reliable high-speed internet. A GUMBO grant (Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Options) was awarded to Optimum, the company formerly known as Suddenlink. The grant allows the rollout of more locations to receive better access. On Thursday,...
