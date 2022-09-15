ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family News

President Joe Biden plans to hold in-person meetings at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — both of whom remain "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia. These separate meetings will be the first in-person communication between Biden and the families. The sports world took to...
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner's wife offers sobering update

President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Friday. While he couldn’t provide the good news that the WNBA star would be returning home from a Russian prison, it was a chance to remind Griner’s family and Paul Whelan’s family that the U.S. government is doing everything it can.
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Person in History

A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
The Associated Press

Lebanese cheer as their dancers win America's Got Talent

BEIRUT (AP) — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show America’s Got Talent brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale. The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a handful of lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return home.
NHL

Tony Esposito was reluctant Summit Series hero for Canada 50 years ago

It was first out of deep loyalty to his older brother, then a sense of national pride, that the late Tony Esposito signed on to be a part of Team Canada for the historic 1972 Summit Series. Never was it his enthusiasm for the competitive challenge of suiting up with...
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 10 -16, 2022

From Britain and the royal family coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to Ukraine´s successful offensive against Russia, to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
NME

Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour

Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan. The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.
FanSided

FanSided

