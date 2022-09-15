Read full article on original website
Related
A 17-Year-Old Just Landed Figure Skating's First Quad Axel in Competition
Figure skater Ilia Malinin made history last night at the US International Classic. The 17-year-old American landed the first ever quad axel in competition, a groundbreaking moment and fitting culmination to the sport's years of high-flying quad dominance. Malinin nailed the history-making jump, which requires four and a half revolutions...
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the world
A woman in Florida has grown her hair to an astounding 110 feet, making her the current world record holder for longest hair. Asha is happy her locs are recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.Guinness World Records.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Family News
President Joe Biden plans to hold in-person meetings at the White House with the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan — both of whom remain "wrongfully imprisoned" in Russia. These separate meetings will be the first in-person communication between Biden and the families. The sports world took to...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner’s wife offers sobering update
President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Friday. While he couldn’t provide the good news that the WNBA star would be returning home from a Russian prison, it was a chance to remind Griner’s family and Paul Whelan’s family that the U.S. government is doing everything it can.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lack of sunlight, no fresh air and 'as much as 50 to 60 to 70 pounds lost': A hostage expert describes what detainees like Brittney Griner face while behind bars in a foreign country
"They face the reality of poor nutrition, sometimes no access to fresh air or actual daylight," one expert told Newsy.
The Oldest Person in History
A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Woman arrested in South Korea over discovery of children's bodies in New Zealand
The bodies of two long-dead children were found stuffed in abandoned suitcases last month in New Zealand, leading to an investigation and an arrest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanese cheer as their dancers win America's Got Talent
BEIRUT (AP) — The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show America’s Got Talent brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale. The victory is a major boost for any aspiring artist. But inside Lebanon, where the political leadership is scrambling to overcome years of economic and political turmoil, there was a high-profile rush to congratulate the dance troupe. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a handful of lawmakers congratulated Mayyas on social media, while President Michel Aoun’s office in a statement said the Lebanese head of state will award the dancers Order of Merit medallions upon their return home.
NHL
Tony Esposito was reluctant Summit Series hero for Canada 50 years ago
It was first out of deep loyalty to his older brother, then a sense of national pride, that the late Tony Esposito signed on to be a part of Team Canada for the historic 1972 Summit Series. Never was it his enthusiasm for the competitive challenge of suiting up with...
NHL・
2022 Ig Nobel Prize winners include ducks in a row, constipated scorpions, ice cream, and more
Ducks swim in a row and use drafting to conserve energy. Phil Mitchell/PexelsThe 32nd Ig Nobel prize ceremony rewarded the most unusual and fun science the world has to offer.
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 10 -16, 2022
From Britain and the royal family coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to Ukraine´s successful offensive against Russia, to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour
Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan. The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7