Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Resisting and Spitting At Officers
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 20-year-old Manitowoc man who got into an altercation with officers late last week. Gabriel T. Whatley is charged with Two Counts Each of Battery or Threat to an Officer and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer along with one count of Throwing or Discharging Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker.
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Spitting on and Resisting Police Officers
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on and resisted police officers. The situation began just after midnight on Friday (September 16th) when an officer noticed a vehicle without any registration plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which the driver was reportedly being uncooperative. The...
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2021 Reedsville Stabbing Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 stabbing case in Reedsville. Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, with Judge Mark Rohrer sentencing him to spend four years in prison followed by ten years on extended supervision.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Shawn Lee Flak, 35, Park Falls, possession fentanyl on 11/19/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/treatment/counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
Man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
Deputies: Man arrested in theft, fraud case
HOWARD (NBC 26) — Update:. The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hobart man in connection with this case, according to an email update. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a suspect that is connected to a theft and fraud case in the Village of Howard.
Daily Arrest Records - September 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, September 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Appleton woman accused of embezzling from employer
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton woman is accused of embezzling more than $335,000 from her employer. Stacey Gersmehl is charged in Outagamie County Court with one count of Felony Theft in a Business Setting. According to the criminal complaint, Gersmehl used a personal account to transfer fees paid to...
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
GB Police seeking public’s assistance identifying man linked to ‘several retail thefts’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities within the Green Bay Police Department are investigating several retail thefts and are seeking the community’s assistance. Officers are looking to identify the man pictured in the photos, as he is connected to retail thefts throughout the area. Anyone with information regarding...
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
Suspect In Triple Fatal Crash Learns His fate
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
New London man sentenced in fatal drug overdose deaths
WAUPACA (WLUK) – Aaron Van Dyke was sentenced to three years, two months in prison for supplying the drugs which killed two people. Van Dyke pleaded no contest to two counts of heroin delivery. He was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Vicki Clussman at Friday’s sentencing hearing, court records show.
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two years after a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in Green Bay killed three people, the man convicted has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Abdi Ahmed, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide three months ago and received 10 years in prison for each count against him. Judge John Zakowski ordered Ahmed to serve the sentences consecutively. That means Ahmed could be behind bars well into his 50s. The judge also sentenced Ahmed to 10 years of extended supervision for each count, also to be served consecutively.
Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust
BONDUEL (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Bonduel Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after a traffic stop lead to drugs and cash being found in the vehicle. Bonduel Police say they pulled over the vehicle for speeding on Cecil Street. During the traffic stop, police say the smell of drugs...
Manitowoc Police Searching for Owner of a Dog Involved in a Biting Incident
The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in a biting incident yesterday morning. Lieutenant Cooper Schmidt reports that the victim was walking in the 900 block of South 19th Street at around 8:45 a.m. when they bent down to pet the canine.
UPDATE: Appleton Fire Dept. clears W. Lawrence St. after gas leak
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak. Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post. Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street,...
