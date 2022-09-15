Read full article on original website
Campbell Earns National & B1G Honors After Walk-Off Kick
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After his walk-off 51-yard field goal against Western Kentucky, redshirt senior Charles Campbell has been tabbed the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. It is the second time in his career Campbell has been honored...
Indiana Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday (Sept. 19). IU's dual meet slate includes eight teams that finished within the top 20 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The 2023 NCAA Championships are slated for March 15-18 in Knoxville,...
Indiana Moves Up Team Standings in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team climbed a spot in the team standings and now sit 12th at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards...
Max Taylor Named IU Water Polo Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Water Polo has named Max Taylor as an assistant coach, joining the program immediately. Taylor joins the program after a four-year stint at Whittier College as an assistant coach for men's and women's water polo. In his time at Whittier, he helped coach the...
IU Falls to No. 22 Ohio State in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana men's soccer (3-2-1, 0-1-0 B1G) couldn't come all the way back from a two-goal halftime deficit and dropped its Big Ten opener, 2-1, to No. 22 Ohio State (5-0-2, 1-0-0 B1G) Sunday (Sept. 18) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • 20' – Indiana...
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
Indiana Finishes 12th at Olympia Fields
CHICAGO – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team finished 12th overall at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday. No. 15 Stanford (831; -9) claimed the team title, while No. 3 Florida (843; +3) took runner-up honors in the team standings. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. OFCC/Fighting...
Indiana Ties No. 8 Penn State, Defensive Record in Conference Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer (2-0-6, 0-0-1) ties No. 8 Penn State (5-1-2, 0-0-1) in the conference opener at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers extended their defensive streak to eight games with no goals allowed, tying the program record of 720 minutes that was set in the 1993 inaugural season.
Indiana Closes Day One of the Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team is 13th in the team standings after the first round at the Badger Invitational at the University Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Badger Invitational • Madison, Wis. University Ridge Golf Course. Par 72 • 6248 yards.
No. 8 Indiana Opens Conference Play at No. 22 Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off back-to-back ranked victories, eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) will get yet another chance when it visits No. 22 Ohio State (4-0-2) in its Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday (Sept. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the...
Indiana Drops Tight Contest with No. 21 Western Kentucky 3-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite an opening-set victory, a pair of two-point losses in the second and fourth sets was enough to see the Indiana Volleyball team (7-5, 0-0) take a 3-1 defeat to No. 21 Western Kentucky in the final game of the WKU Invitational. IU held leads...
Postgame Notes: vs. Western Kentucky
• Indiana is 5-0 all-time against Western Kentucky, with the first meeting coming during the 2008 season. • IU started a season with three straight home games for just the 12th time in program history and first time since 2015. Including this season, the Hoosiers have started 3-0 in three of those seasons (1917, 2015, 2022) with a fourth undefeated season in 1898 (2-0-1).
