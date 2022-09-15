Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Spinoff 1923 to Introduce a Haunted Dutton: Brandon Sklenar Cast as Harrison Ford’s TV Nephew
The Dutton family tree sprouted another branch on Thursday when Paramount+ announced that Brandon Sklenar has been tapped to play Spencer Dutton in Yellowstone’s second spinoff, 1923. How, exactly, does the character fit in with the Duttons of the early 20th century? Spencer, the streamer explains, is the nephew of Harrison Ford’s Jacob and the brother of Hightown vet James Badge Dale’s John Sr. He also comes with some heavy baggage, having borne witness to the horrors of World War I. If Sklenar looks familiar, it might be from his guest appearances on Westworld or The Offer (the Godfather bio-drama in...
Mark Hamill Hypes Awesome Harrison Ford Reunion That Had Nothing To Do With Star Wars
Mark Hamill hyped up a reunion Harrison Ford recently had that had nothing to do with Star Wars.
Butch and Sundance Series Lands Top Gun and Bridgerton Stars, Headed to Amazon
An upcoming Butch and Sundance TV show has found its leads. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, which takes inspiration from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The project was kicked off by the Russo...
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden. Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Indiana Jones 5 is definitely Harrison Ford's last time in the role, the actor confirms
Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has confirmed that the fifth movie will be his last outing in the franchise. "This is it! I will not fall down for you again," Ford quipped during the Lucasfilm panel at D23, where he was joined on stage by his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, confirming his swansong as the fedora-wearing archeologist.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Ethan Hawke once lost a role to Ewan McGregor and he’s still not over it
Despite a fabled career which has included some very memorable roles, Ethan Hawke still holds a massive grudge against Ewan McGregor. Cast your mind back to the hazy days of the early 2000s. Baz Luhrmann had burst onto the scene as this strange auteur director from Australia, Ewan McGregor was getting mainstream recognition from Star Wars, and Ethan Hawke headed a beloved romance trilogy. Then came along a film that would end up involving all three of them: Moulin Rouge.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
TVLine Items: Danes Joins Soderbergh Series, Abishola Promotion and More
After starring in shows for Showtime and Apple TV+, Claire Danes is now making her way to HBO Max: The Homeland vet has joined the streamer’s limited series Full Circle, executive-produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Variety reports. The six-episode project, which also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character are not currently available. In addition to headlining Showtime’s Homeland for eight seasons, Danes’ other TV credits include the recent Apple TV+ drama...
Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast
He joins Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Steinberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith
First look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first reviews are in for Kit Harington's Baby Ruby – along with a first-look photo from the film. The film, which has been written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, sees the former Game of Thrones actor star alongside Noémie Merlant in a story about a couple who are preparing to raise their new baby.
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes
Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
