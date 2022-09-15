Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized exchange GMX suffers $565K price manipulation ‘exploit’
Decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX has reportedly suffered a price manipulation exploit from an exploiter who managed to make off with around $565,000 from the Avalanche (AVAX)/USD market. The unidentified exploiter is understood to have capitalized on GMX’s “minimal spread” and “zero price impact” features to pull off the exploit, which...
CoinTelegraph
British regulator lists FTX crypto exchange as 'unauthorized' firm
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the chief financial regulator in the United Kingdom, issued a warning to Bahama-based crypto exchange FTX, claiming it operates without authorization. The company joined a growing list of unregistered cryptocurrency-related businesses that continue to outweigh those signed up with the FCA. A warning note, dated...
CoinTelegraph
Long the Bitcoin bottom, or watch and wait? Bitcoin traders plan their next move
Bitcoin (BTC) faced a 9% correction in the early hours of Sept. 19 as the price traded down to $18,270. Even though the price quickly bounced back above $19,000, this level was the lowest price seen in three months. However, pro traders held their ground and were not inclined to take the loss, as measured by derivatives contracts.
CoinTelegraph
US Treasury plans to ask public if crypto-related regulations are 'no longer fit for purpose'
The United States Department of the Treasury will be calling for comments from the public on digital assets, including their views on how regulations may address the illicit uses of crypto. In a document set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury requested public comment...
CoinTelegraph
The crypto industry can trust Cynthia Lummis to get regulation right
As the world waits to see America’s take on cryptocurrency regulation, crypto enthusiasts should keep one thing in mind: The industry can trust Senator Cynthia Lummis. Her proposal with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, which we’ve all been waiting for action on, is bipartisan in nature. We’re still awaiting the...
CoinTelegraph
Goldman Sachs’ bearish macro outlook puts Bitcoin at risk of crashing to $12K
A sequence of macro warnings coming out of the Goldman Sachs camp puts Bitcoin (BTC) at a risk of crashing to $12,000. A team of Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius raised their prediction for the speed of Federal Reserve benchmark rate hikes. They noted that the United States central bank would increase rates by 0.75% in September and 0.5% in November, up from their previous forecast of 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) faces another week of “huge” macro announcements after the lowest weekly close since July. After days of losses following the latest inflation data from the United States, BTC/USD, like altcoins and risk assets more broadly, has failed to recover. The largest cryptocurrency has yet to flip...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income in a bear market?
The majority of new investors are in the middle of their first crypto winter, during which most digital assets have depreciated by more than 70% from their November 2021 highs. While a bear market is tough for everyone, it can be especially challenging for those who are new to the space and don’t have much experience dealing with market volatility.
CoinTelegraph
3 barriers preventing Web3 mass adoption — Trust Wallet CEO
Widespread adoption of Web3 may eventually become a reality, but Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen foresees three main barriers standing in the way of mass adoption. During the Australian Crypto Convention on Sunday, Chen outlined how security, ease of use, identity and privacy were all vital aspects to address for growth in the Web3 industry.
CoinTelegraph
Indian exchange WazirX follows Binance in delisting USDC
Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has opted to delist USD Coin (USDC) from its platform and convert the remaining balances into the Binance-backed Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. WazirX officially announced on Monday that it has stopped deposits of USDC alongside other stablecoins like Pax Dollar (USDP) and TrueUSD (TUSD). According...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, Ethereum crash continues as US 10-year Treasury yield surpasses June high
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), started the week on a depressive note as investors braced themselves for a flurry of rate hike decisions from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England. Bitcoin price fails to hold $20,000. On Sept. 19, BTC's price failed...
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why Binance Chain (BNB) will face an important price test on September 30
BNB, the native token of Binance’s BNB Chain, entered a symmetrical triangle formation on Aug. 10, when it first faced the descending trendline at the $335 resistance. The following five weeks have been a struggle around $280, the exact intersection between the two conflicting ascending and descending patterns. A...
CoinTelegraph
Australian senator drafts bill aimed at stablecoin, digital yuan regulation
Australian Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg has released a new draft bill aimed at clamping down on digital asset exchanges, stablecoins and China’s central bank digital currency, the e-Yuan. In a statement on Sunday, Senator Bragg stated that “Australia must keep pace with the global race for regulation on digital...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase is fighting back as the SEC closes in on Tornado Cash
On Sept. 8, Coinbase announced it was bankrolling a lawsuit against the United States Treasury Department. The cryptocurrency exchange is funding a lawsuit brought by six people that challenges the sanctions on Tornado Cash. And on Sept. 9, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler announced he was working hard with Congress to create legislation to increase cryptocurrency regulations.
CoinTelegraph
White House’s first crypto framework and missed opportunities — Law Decoded, Sept. 12-19
By the end of last week, the federal agencies presented the results of their six-month-long work on the principal directions for digital assets regulation in the United States. The resulting first-ever crypto framework, published on the White House website, may not contain many surprises or exact details, but, as a part of President Joe Biden’s executive order, it will undoubtedly affect the policymaking decisions to come.
CoinTelegraph
Russian official says bill will give businesses leeway in use of crypto internationally
A Russian Finance Ministry official has provided new details about a bill on digital currencies that is currently being drafted. The bill provides local infrastructure for settlements and regulation on mining, but will leave many details for businesses to work out on their own, the Finance Ministry’s Financial Policy Department head Ivan Chebeskov said Monday at a roundtable hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce Russia in Moscow. Interfax quoted Chebeskov as saying:
CoinTelegraph
The market isn't surging anytime soon — so get used to dark times
Global markets are going through a tough period — including the cryptocurrency market. But judging by talk from the peanut gallery, it seems like some observers haven’t received the memo. “Feel like we're relatively safe through mid-terms,” Twitter's “CryptoKaleo” — also known simply as “Kaleo” — wrote in...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market bloodbath leads to $432M in liquidations
The crypto market turmoil entered the third week of September as most of the cryptocurrencies started the week on a bearish note. The total crypto market cap dipped below $1 trillion again, with several cryptocurrencies recording a double-digit downfall over the past 24 hours. The ongoing bearish turmoil has led...
CoinTelegraph
Business owners should get off PayPal and move to the blockchain
Do you believe that in five years every second transaction in e-commerce will be settled on blockchain? No? Well, that’s what people thought of plastic credit cards versus cash a few decades ago when it came to traditional stores. There is no doubt that Web3 will drastically transform the...
