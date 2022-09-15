Read full article on original website
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Spend a night outdoors in a 'glamptainer'
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There's camping — and then there's glamping at Camptel Poconos. From a full-sized bathroom to a mini kitchenette, even a flat-screen TV and Wi-Fi, the general manager says you'll have everything you want. "You're camping in style," said Jessica Morgan. "You have all the modern...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Pumpkin auction in Union County attracts crowd
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's hard to say just how many pumpkins and gourds are at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. There are thousands of bins filled to the top, and everything goes to the highest bidder. Like the yearly Christmas tree auction held here, people come...
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
This weekend is going to be a fun one. From Oktoberfest in Manheim to Hot Air Balloon Festival in Bird-in-Hand, there are plenty of events around the county for young and old, five of which are highlighted below:
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Matthews withdraws from tour event
Brandon Matthews’ debut as a member of the PGA Tour was cut short when he withdrew eight holes into the Fortinet Championship in Califor
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
Tractor Show at Union County West End Fairgrounds This Weekend
LAURELTON – A chance to see antique tractors at work this weekend at the Union County West End Fairgrounds. The 17th Annual Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club tractor show is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizer Robert Jones, “The whole idea of this show to me is its community...
Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
16 To The Rescue: Frankie
JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
The Potting Bench The Perfect Combination Of Green House and Ice Cream Shop
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Potting Bench in South Williamsport is a unique combination of a garden center and ice cream shop. It is a lovely place to have ice cream amidst the beautiful flowers! When we visited they were all decked out for fall with mums pumpkins and gourds! They also offer seasonal ice cream creations such as their delicious caramel apple sundae with homemade apple crumble which they made for us from scratch.
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
Office actor out with a new book
SCRANTON, Pa. — A big crowd was at the University of Scranton as one of the stars of the sitcom "The Office" was back in town for a book signing. But Brian Baumgartner's book is not about the show. It's a cookbook, and fans of the old sitcom might...
