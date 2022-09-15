Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again
(CNN) — Need more proof it's been a crazy summer for weather and travel? Look no further than Death Valley National Park. The poster child of US parks for excessive heat and extreme aridity has had to close many of its roads yet again -- not because of high temperatures or dust storms. Instead, water is the culprit.
Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions
Historic heat, fires, floods, and now mudslides are creating dangerous conditions for residents and first responders across several states in the West. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports on the unprecedented severe weather.Sept. 12, 2022.
Phys.org
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
natureworldnews.com
Rainfall This Week Could Bring Drought Relief and Increased Flood Risk for the Western US [Forecast]
Rainfall is expected to occur in the Western United States this week starting on Tuesday evening, September 13, according to meteorologists. The Western rainfall is reportedly capable of bringing a drought relief but an increased flood risk for the region. In recent weeks and months, the West has been ravaged...
