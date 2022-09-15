ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s

Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his decision to fly two plane loads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard even as a group was holding a rally in South Florida to denounce the governor's actions. "We take what's happening at the southern border very seriously," DeSantis said Thursday morning at the end of a news conference in North Florida that he held to tout the benefits of commercial trucking. "Our message is we're not a sanctuary state." There were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders. Local Venezuelan leaders and...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Ron DeSantis tries to trump Trump with cynical, sadistic migrant flights

There were so many scandals during the Trump years that it's hard to remember all. Some stand out, of course, like his blatant obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation and his attempted extortion against the Ukrainian government in hopes of smearing Joe Biden. And of course Trump went out with a bang, attempting a coup and inciting an insurrection. Those things got him impeached — and may end up getting him indicted. But there was so much more.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida's DeSantis flies dozens of "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard, escalating tactic against "sanctuary destinations"

Tallahassee, Florida — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts were part of an effort to "transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director.
FLORIDA STATE

