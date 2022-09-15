Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Andre Emmett Murder Trial: Larry Jenkins found guilty of murder of ex-NBA player
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found Larry Jenkins guilty of capital murder on Friday in the shooting death of former NBA player and Dallas Carter basketball standout Andre Emmett. As the verdict was read, members of Jenkins family burst into tears in court. With the conviction, 23-year-old Jenkins received...
One of three men accused of murdering former NBA player Andre Emmett found guilty
DALLAS — The first of three men charged with murdering former NBA player Andre Emmett was found guilty Friday morning. A Dallas County jury was unanimous in finding Larry Jenkins guilty of capital murder following two days of deliberations. Jenkins had pleaded not guilty in the case. Jenkins' trial...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man convicted in killing of ex-Texas Tech basketball star
DALLAS (AP) — A jury convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder Friday in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets after college. The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
Police release photos of suspect in Dallas Vickery Meadow double homicide
Dallas police now have a name and a picture to circulate as they look for the gunman who killed two men over the weekend in the parking lot of a strip shopping center on Park Lane in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
VIDEO: Fort Worth authorities search for homicide suspect
Last Sunday at around 1:30 a.m., a fatal shooting was reported at the parking lot of a nightclub in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
fox4news.com
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN, Texas - Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. The crowded event was nearly the scene of what could’ve been a deadly mass shooting. "We’re taking...
Dallas police need help finding fatal hit-and-run suspect
An unknown driver allegedly fatally struck a victim who was on the sidewalk near 800 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
Dallas Police search for missing senior
Sylvester Randl, 71, disappeared yesterday afternoon. Police say he was walking on Columbia Avenue around 2 p.m. Randle is black with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue dress shirt and white tank top
