ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man convicted in killing of ex-Texas Tech basketball star

DALLAS (AP) — A jury convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder Friday in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets after college. The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Emmett
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nba#Texas Tech#Defendants#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy