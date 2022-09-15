ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing have lost another driver for 2023

Brandon Jones is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and join JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, replacing Noah Gragson. Back in July, Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Ty Dillon would not be returning to the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Noah Gragson emerged as the favorite to replace him.
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off

Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2023

With Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR future unknown, so is John Hunter Nemechek’s. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2023. With the blockbuster news of Kyle Busch officially signing with Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, his Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), faces an unknown future.
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Bristol playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The opening round, the round of 16, of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set to conclude this Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Austin Dillon Explains His Relationship with New RCR Teammate Kyle Busch

Amid all of the NASCAR drama that is the Kyle Busch X RCR signing – Austin Dillon spoke about his relationship with Rowdy. Some folks might think of Busch as hotheaded and impatient. It could be just how his competitiveness comes out. Dillon has known Busch for a long time now, and even when the two families didn’t get along – Dillon wasn’t so sure about writing off Busch like that.
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to the half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bristol, TN track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Bristol TV schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual...
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing

Denny Hamlin candidly discusses the "bittersweet" departure of Kyle Busch from Joe Gibbs Racing and why his teammate rejected a potential opportunity at 23XI Racing. The post Denny Hamlin Speaks Glowingly of Kyle Busch’s Influence on His Career, and Details Why His JGR Teammate Rejected Potential Ride at 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sportscasting

Richard Childress Must Wait for the Player to Be Named Later in What’s Essentially a Trade of Tyler Reddick for Kyle Busch

There was business to discuss at Tuesday's news conference, but Richard Childress added some lighthearted moments to the announcement about Kyle Busch's signing. The post Richard Childress Must Wait for the Player to Be Named Later in What’s Essentially a Trade of Tyler Reddick for Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

