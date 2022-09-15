ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

Moses
2d ago

how is it that we can take a picture of space that looks clearer than a picture of a person that's 10 feet away from us on Earth?

Reply
8
Karon
2d ago

🙄 Will all 25 to 35-year-old men, standing 5′6 to 5′8, and wearing dark clothing please go to the police department for a line up...that should narrow it down to a million or so.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Atm#Southeast Houston
Click2Houston.com

2-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County; driver arrested: Pct. 4

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after injuring a toddler in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Thursday, deputy constables with Precinct 4 said. Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot located in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy