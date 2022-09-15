ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
willmarradio.com

North Minneapolis church asking for crime relief from city

(Minneapolis, MN) -- One north Minneapolis church is asking for the city's help with the crime at a dangerous intersection across the street. The Sanctuary Covenant Church this week sent its petition to Minneapolis' mayor and city council, asking that the city do something about the violence coming from a liquor store and gas station at West Broadway and Lyndale. The church's Andrea Lee says people buy and sell drugs there, and says the area is the center of several shootings. Lee says the church house door was hit by more than a dozen bullets over the summer. The mayor's office says it's working with the liquor store owner and the gas station on a safety plan.
fox9.com

Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop for healthcare workers

The Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop is offering a free two-day event for health care workers on October 7 and 8th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Registration for the event is open at https://wellnessmn.org/ To learn more about today's guests, visit https://www.yogaforyouonline.com/ and https://northstartherapyanimals.org/
fox9.com

Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Every day, all day, there is a crowd hanging out in front of Merwin Liquors on West Broadway, a spot many people call a magnet for gun violence. "All of their windows are blown out because of shootings that have occurred where people will just drive by and shoot directly into the crowd of loiterers that are in their front entrance," said Andrea Lee with Sanctuary Covenant Church, which shares space with Merwin's.
willmarradio.com

Ellison investigating businesses at crime-infested intersection in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s investigating whether two north Minneapolis businesses are permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties. The two business in question are Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both at the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North. Ellison says both locations have been sites of numerous acts of gun violence, with a total of eight people shot in two incidents less than a week apart earlier this month. The attorney general says the area is described as one of the city’s largest open-air drug bazaars. Ellison says he’s using the power of his office to take “new approaches to stem the epidemic of gun violence.”
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
CBS Minnesota

Having fun and fighting crime: North Loop hosts block party Friday and Saturday nights

MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety. The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic."It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety...
CBS Minnesota

Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills

MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
CBS Minnesota

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings

ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
