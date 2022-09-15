(Minneapolis, MN) -- One north Minneapolis church is asking for the city's help with the crime at a dangerous intersection across the street. The Sanctuary Covenant Church this week sent its petition to Minneapolis' mayor and city council, asking that the city do something about the violence coming from a liquor store and gas station at West Broadway and Lyndale. The church's Andrea Lee says people buy and sell drugs there, and says the area is the center of several shootings. Lee says the church house door was hit by more than a dozen bullets over the summer. The mayor's office says it's working with the liquor store owner and the gas station on a safety plan.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO