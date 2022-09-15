Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Mpls Community Safety Commissioner answers questions about police staffing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The newly appointed Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner is responding to questions about how Minneapolis Police are allocating resources. On Wednesday, FOX 9 broke down the Minneapolis Police Department's staffing data from over the last three years which suggests despite the fact that the majority of crime is happening during evening hours in some precincts, Minneapolis Police aren't shifting resources to the more demanding parts of the day.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Walz announces new plan to reduce pollution, slow climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a new plan Friday that’s aimed to protect Minnesota’s environment and combating climate change. Walz made his announcement during an event at Ecolab’s Advanced Design Center in Eagan. The framework for this plan...
Mayor Frey says new Police Chief should be named by the end of September
Mayor Jacob Frey and new Commissioner of Public Safety Dr. Cedric Alexander will interview the candidates prior to the final decision, which then will go to the City Council for approval. The mayor told WCCO he expects that announcement in September.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
North Minneapolis church asking for crime relief from city
(Minneapolis, MN) -- One north Minneapolis church is asking for the city's help with the crime at a dangerous intersection across the street. The Sanctuary Covenant Church this week sent its petition to Minneapolis' mayor and city council, asking that the city do something about the violence coming from a liquor store and gas station at West Broadway and Lyndale. The church's Andrea Lee says people buy and sell drugs there, and says the area is the center of several shootings. Lee says the church house door was hit by more than a dozen bullets over the summer. The mayor's office says it's working with the liquor store owner and the gas station on a safety plan.
fox9.com
Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop for healthcare workers
The Minnesota Cares Wellness Workshop is offering a free two-day event for health care workers on October 7 and 8th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Registration for the event is open at https://wellnessmn.org/ To learn more about today's guests, visit https://www.yogaforyouonline.com/ and https://northstartherapyanimals.org/
fox9.com
Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Every day, all day, there is a crowd hanging out in front of Merwin Liquors on West Broadway, a spot many people call a magnet for gun violence. "All of their windows are blown out because of shootings that have occurred where people will just drive by and shoot directly into the crowd of loiterers that are in their front entrance," said Andrea Lee with Sanctuary Covenant Church, which shares space with Merwin's.
fox9.com
Ramsey County jail facing neglect allegations
A woman is claiming her leg was badly broken and permanently disfigured while she was in custody of the Ramsey County jail. Her attorney is now seeking more than $10 million in federal court for damages.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
Data show Minneapolis PD hasn't shifted resources despite losing hundreds of officers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen shots were fired inside and outside a crowded bar near the University of Minnesota campus. Once the shooting finally stopped early Friday morning, four people were hit by gunfire with one man fatally shot outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in the Seven Corners neighborhood.
willmarradio.com
Ellison investigating businesses at crime-infested intersection in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s investigating whether two north Minneapolis businesses are permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties. The two business in question are Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both at the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North. Ellison says both locations have been sites of numerous acts of gun violence, with a total of eight people shot in two incidents less than a week apart earlier this month. The attorney general says the area is described as one of the city’s largest open-air drug bazaars. Ellison says he’s using the power of his office to take “new approaches to stem the epidemic of gun violence.”
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
fox9.com
Lake Harriet Bandshell to be painted a new color if petitioners get their way
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A few hundred people have signed a petition asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to restore the Lake Harriet Bandshell back to its original blue-gray color. The bandshell, which is now tan, is undergoing renovations in the coming months. The Change.org petition, started by Steve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man accused of leaving U.S. Senator threatening voicemails
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A federal grand jury indicted a Coon Rapids man Friday for allegedly threatening a U.S. Senator after he left several voicemails. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat. He made his first appearance in court Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
Having fun and fighting crime: North Loop hosts block party Friday and Saturday nights
MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety. The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic."It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills
MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
fox9.com
Minnesota employers seeing ‘renewed interest’ in labor unions this year
This year Minneapolis teachers and Minnesota nurses walked off the job, and other industries – most recently the railway workers – averted potential strikes. Some experts point to a "renewed interest" in labor unions as one driving reason.
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Comments / 1