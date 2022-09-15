Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV teased ahead of Sept. 27 debut
BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it's due for its debut on Sept. 27. A teaser video released on Tuesday gives...
Top Speed
A 1,000 HP Nissan GT-R Is What It Takes To Face A Ferrari SF90
Ever since Ferrari launched the SF90 Stradale, very few cars have been able to face its strength and speed. And in fact, most of the cars that stood a chance were heavily modified cars, like for example a 950+ horsepower Turbo S that was able to keep up with the Italian supercar. In the latest video, the guys over CarWow have found another cool car that had a chance to beat the SF90. As no surprise we are again talking about a heavily modified car: a Nissan GT-R tuned by the guys over JM Imports.
Top Speed
The 2023 Ford Mustang Has A Big Surprise for Europe
After about 60 years of history, the Mustang entered its seventh-generation during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. With a design heavily inspired by the Camaro - but that’s a story for another time - the new Mustang will also be offered in Europe starting early next year. And, to everyone’s surprise, the new 5.0-liter V-8 engine - well, not really new, but revised, will also be offered on the old continent.
Top Speed
China’s First Electric Supercar Can Do 0-62 MPH In Just 1.9 Seconds
China is arguably one of the leaders when it comes to making electric cars. With so many homegrown brands like Nio, Xpeng, and a bunch of lesser-known Chinese EV companies out there, China’s electric car adoption is far ahead of any other nation in the world. What’s been missing is a production EV supercar, at least up until this point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Acura Integra Type S Spotted With Honda Civic Type R-Style Exhausts
The triple exhaust pipes give it away
Top Speed
This Ford GT40 Restomod Combines Classic Race Car Looks With a Modern Performance
Ford GT and a V-8 are two things that go hand in hand, or at least they used to. The last-generation Ford GT succumbed to the downsizing trend and came with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost. But when we are talking about replicas of the original Ford GT40, having a V-8 is a no-brainer. With this in mind, Doug from V’s Performance had something different in mind. After years of working closely with replica builder, Superformance, he has come up with, arguably, one of the most out-of-the-box Ford GT40 builds you have ever seen, and AutotopiaLA had an opportunity to see, hear, and feel this epic creation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
Toyota Is About to Turn the GR Yaris Into a True Road Rocket
Toyota’s GR Yaris was a surprise for everybody. Who knew a small hatch can be so fun to drive, and also so competitive? Remember,it even destroyed its better brother - the Yaris GRMN, on the drag strip. Now, a report from the British magazine Autocar suggests that the Yaris GR will be improved even further. It will get the engine and the transmission from the American market’s GR Corolla Morizo, and will also, most likely, get the Morizo nomenclature - a moniker that comes from Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda’s motorsport pseudonym.
Top Speed
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang Has a Fox-Body Gauge Cluster Mode
All 2024 Ford Mustangs feature a digital gauge cluster, and as you'd expect, it's highly configurable. There are settings or "themes" tied to various drive modes to highlight different bits of information. Delve a little deeper into the menus and there's one theme that'll delight tons of Mustang fans: Fox Body. No, really.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
The CFMoto NK-C22 Is A Flamboyant Streetfighter Dripped In Carbon Fiber
Not so long ago, CFMoto made headlines with its carbon-clad SR-C21 sportbike concept which eventually birthed the potent 450 SR. Restarting the trend, the Chinese company has now revealed the NK-C22 concept that, once again, loathes in carbon fiber and is making headlines.
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Top Speed
The R5 Performance Concept Will Expose Renault’s High-Performance Ambitions
For the Paris Motor Show later this month, Renault is preparing a new show car based on the Renault 5 Concept revealed in 2021. Based on first teaser images it will be a very sporty-looking hot hatch with three doors refined with an eye-catching rear wing in the back. Compared to the R5 concept unveiled last year, this version gets a new aerodynamic package consisting of wider fenders with extra wide wheels, extended side sills, and new bumper diffusors. This bold new appearance makes you definitely want more.
Engadget
All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts
The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the . In a tweet spotted by , display analyst Ross Young he expects Apple to make the screen cutout standard on all 2023 iPhones. Additionally, the company will reportedly keep its ProMotion 120Hz display technology exclusive to Pro variants due to a supply chain that “can’t support” the feature on more affordable models. , Young said Apple is likelier to trickle down the technology to less expensive iPhones in 2024.
Top Speed
New Yamaha FZ1 (Fazer 1000) Looks Hot As Hell In Its Modern Rendition
Yamaha has had many impressive motorcycles in its portfolio that no longer exist, and one such model is the FZS1000, popularly known as Fazer 1000. The motorcycle existed for around 15 years, before the company introduced its new “Hyper Naked” range including the MT-10. What we can’t help...
Top Speed
Will a Turbocharged Engine Finally Sort Out The Toyota GR86?
The Toyota GR86 is the logical evolution of the Toyota GT86, which brought back the affordable, rear-wheel-drive coupe to the sports car world. We all know that its biggest problem was the lack of power and torque from the normally-aspirated flat-four. The GR86 was a big step up in terms of performance, but now, a version of the compact Japanese coupe featuring a modified version of the GR Corolla’s turbocharged inline-three has emerged. Here’s what it might mean for the model.
Comments / 1