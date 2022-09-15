Read full article on original website
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Fisker Hits a Major Milestone on Road to Affordable EVs for All
On the one hand, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has no intentions of producing a low-cost all-electric vehicle, one of its top executives confirmed on Tuesday. On the flip side is Fisker (FSR) , the upstart EV maker run by electric-vehicle veteran Henrik Fisker, which also on Tuesday rolled out its very first Fisker Ocean on Magna International’s (MGA) high-volume production line.
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
China’s First Electric Supercar Can Do 0-62 MPH In Just 1.9 Seconds
China is arguably one of the leaders when it comes to making electric cars. With so many homegrown brands like Nio, Xpeng, and a bunch of lesser-known Chinese EV companies out there, China’s electric car adoption is far ahead of any other nation in the world. What’s been missing is a production EV supercar, at least up until this point.
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Debuts Sept. 13, but You Can Hear It Today
In March, Ferrari released its first teaser for the upcoming Purosangue SUV, the automaker's first foray into high-riding performance. In May, we learned it will pack a V12 under its hood. And now, on the eve of its debut, we get to hear it make some noise. Ferrari recently posted...
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags
GM has big ambitions in electric vehicles, but it's the company's ownership of Cruise that may add the most value. ChargePoint is a big name in charging, but why does it lose so much money?. Canoo has a cool-looking product, but not much of a business. You’re reading a free...
The Purosangue Puts Ferrari Into A Lucrative Segment
One of the most anticipated cars of the year has finally been unveiled: the first SUV in Ferrari history. Although in Maranello they claim that the Purosangue is in a class of its own, the public can now get to know the latest product from Ferrari after many years of speculation. The Purosangue is one of the very few vehicles that both the press and the financial world are paying attention to. It means a lot to Ferrari.
Watch Tesla Model 3s Towing Trees In Norway
Norway is a world leader in EV adoption and people use their electric cars for everything, even tasks that would be best handled by some kind of truck... or a tractor. In a new video just posted on Instagram, two Tesla Model 3s can be seen towing trees behind them, with the caption saying Norwegian farmers are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and that until then they will use what they have, in this instance the smallest Tesla available.
As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach
Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
Honda Wants Factory Workers To Pay Back Overpaid Bonuses
HondaHonda overpaid some workers hundreds of dollars. Now they might be forced to pay it back.
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
A 1,000 HP Nissan GT-R Is What It Takes To Face A Ferrari SF90
Ever since Ferrari launched the SF90 Stradale, very few cars have been able to face its strength and speed. And in fact, most of the cars that stood a chance were heavily modified cars, like for example a 950+ horsepower Turbo S that was able to keep up with the Italian supercar. In the latest video, the guys over CarWow have found another cool car that had a chance to beat the SF90. As no surprise we are again talking about a heavily modified car: a Nissan GT-R tuned by the guys over JM Imports.
Jim Cramer On Energy: 'These Stocks Are So Cheap, You Can Trade Them For A Bounce'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean?
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Chip Stock With the Power to Become the Next Nvidia
Chip company Micron Technology (MU) is gearing up to make its $15 billion chip factory operational. The company seems poised to recreate an Nvidia (NVDA)-like success story in the coming years. Let’s discuss…. With a $58.13 billion market cap, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a chip-making company that...
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Video Shows Off Its V12 Engine
The Ferrari Purosangue debuts tomorrow, but the Italian automaker has at least one final teaser to show us before the big reveal. The new video clip, posted to the company’s social media pages, doesn’t reveal much of the car, but it does provide a glimpse at the red, Ferrari-branded V12 engine that will power it.
Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla
It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
