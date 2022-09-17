ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puV7B_0hx8lvwg00

Florida hopes to find some momentum and stability after its first loss of the season when the Gators host USF in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

Florida dipped 6 spots to No. 18 in the AP poll after losing to Kentucky at home last weekend, while USF comes in at 1-1 following a defeat against BYU and a win over Howard.

Here's what you need to know about this Saturday's matchup in the Swamp.

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LweQQ_0hx8lvwg00
Week 3 college football schedule: Florida vs. USF

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Game odds, point spreads, betting lines

Line: Florida -24.5

O/U: 59

Moneyline: UF -5000 USF +1400

FPI pick: Florida 93.9%

What you need to know

USF: The Bulls have good balance on offense so far this year, except when it comes to scoring. Gerry Bohanon hasn't thrown a TD yet this year, but the Bulls are over 300 yards rushing in 2 games while posting a near-6 ypc average and have scored 8 times on the ground (6 of those in 1 game). But they have a tough time moving the chains, checking in at just 25% on third down attempts.

Florida: Despite the praise Anthony Richardson got in the opener, he's yet to throw a TD pass in 2 outings. But he's run for 3 and the Gators are over 6 ypc on the ground with 2 backs carrying for over 7 and have 419 combined yards. UF's front seven played admirably against Kentucky and should lock down USF's ground attack, forcing Bohanon to win the game with his arm.

Florida vs. USF: Fast Facts

+ USF ran for 6 TDs against Howard, the 2nd most in school history

+ Florida allowed 22 first-half rushing yards this season

+ Bulls return 93% of their rushing production from last season

+ Florida has won 13 straight non-conference regular season games since 2018

+ USF returns 24 of its 25 rushing TDs from a year ago

+ Gators are 28-4 when scoring 30-plus points since 2018 and 1-9 when scoring less than 21

+ USF is 0-13 under Jeff Scott when opponents lead at the half

+ Florida averages 209.5 rush yards per game with 3 100-yard runners

+ USF is 0-17 under Scott when allowing 21-plus points

+ Florida edge Brenton Cox has 33 QB hurries and 24.5 TFLs and posted a hurry in 8 straight games

+ Bulls are 4-1 when under Scott when running for 200-plus yards

+ Florida has out-sacked opponents by a plus-25 margin since 2021

+ USF is 2-12 under Scott when opponents score first

What happens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njqnz_0hx8lvwg00

Richardson should have adequate time to develop his deeper passing game behind a line that only allowed its first sack more than 6 quarters into the season and shouldn't be too overwhelmed by the Bulls' pass rush.

That, combined with a gifted backfield that has two 7-plus yard per carry backs in Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, not to mention Richardson's own proven mobility, should help the Gators control the pace, move the chains, get into scoring position with some ease.

Florida's run stop will fare well against USF's backs after holding Kentucky to just 1.8 ypc and 70 total rush yards last week, while its pursuit group off the edge has the room to shrink the pocket and throw Bohanon out of rhythm.

This week should also allow UF to more fully establish its receivers on the perimeter and provide Richardson some reliable targets downfield, a trend this offense has lacked and will need when it opens SEC play.

College Football HQ Prediction: Florida 38, USF 10

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Scott
Independent Florida Alligator

Selling in the Swamp: Gators football fuels Gainesville gameday micro-economy

Almost every Florida Gators football home game, William Hatfield stands behind a booth decked out in an array of gator-themed jewelry on West University Avenue. The orange and blue jewelry — created by the 69-year-old Jonesville resident’s wife, Karen Hatfield — has always turned heads, leading them to eventually start selling her pieces out of their booth during football games. They’ve been doing it for 17 years, he said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Gators#Ap#Byu#Eastern Tv#Sec Network Stream#Fpi#Bulls
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit

Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
DUNNELLON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
GAINESVILLE, FL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy