Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison

A man who rioted at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, while wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Thursday. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Robert Keith Packer traveled to Washington from Newport News, Virginia, for a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump, who claimed the election had been stolen. Packer, along with other Trump backers, entered the Capitol building without authorization despite seeing broken windows and tear gas deployed by police, according to prosecutors.

Packer was caught on camera in several instances wearing a sweatshirt that referenced the notorious Nazi concentration camp. As prosecutors described in a filing, the sweatshirt read ”‘CAMP AUSCHWITZ’ above an image of a human skull, and underlaid by the phrase, ’WORK BRINGS FREEDOM.”

“Mr. Packer showed the world who he was on Jan. 6 by both his deeds and his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst told the court Thursday, according to NBC . “He posted his belief on his clothing that day.”

Robert Keith Packer outside the Capitol in a photo from a court filing. (Photo: DOJ)

Once inside the Capitol, Packer joined a crowd in a hallway where other rioters broke apart a sign with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) name, according to a court document.

Packer then traveled to the stairway near the Speaker’s Lobby doors where police fatally shot fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt around 2:45 p.m., the filing states.

Law enforcement arrested Packer on Jan. 13, 2021, after conducting surveillance at his residence in Newport News.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor charges of unlawful picketing and parading.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.