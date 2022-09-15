ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

eastidahonews.com

Police help 6 Idaho women involved in human trafficking

BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there,...
IDAHO STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
MONTANA STATE
Cool 98.7

Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated

On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
DICKINSON, ND
Daily Montanan

The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature

Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say

The Montana Department of Agriculture lost more than $344,000 from a person impersonating a grant recipient in an email phishing attack, according to a new report recently released by the Legislative Audit Division. The incident, which happened in October 2020, was one of two cases turned up by a legislative auditing team as part of […] The post Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
#Drugs#Fbi#State#Dea
KSEN AM 1150

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana to get money for electric vehicle network

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’

A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

A Remarkable MONTANA Showcase

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the cool & truly unique Montana book, "A History of Montana in 101 Objects; Artifacts & Essays" from the Montana Historical Society. The book's dedicated to all the generous donors who, since 1865, have provided the collections that the Montana Historical Society holds in trust for ALL people of Montana. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. Check out this beautiful presentation at Montana Historical Society Press at mhs.mt.gov with its' selection of historically significant artifacts found in the Montana Historical Society (MHS) Museum & Library collections., & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia!
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
MISSOULA, MT
