And finally today, singer Danielle Ponder has been a much-appreciated presence in Rochester, N.Y.'s, music scene for more than a decade. But with her new album, Ponder has been enjoying critical raves and new attention from all over the country. The album is called "Some of Us Are Brave," and WXXI's Daniel Kushner has more on the album and his hometown star.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO