13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
thestylus.org
Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business
Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
Monroe County reaffirms ‘Bond of Friendship’ with Irish sister county
City and county diplomacy work to expose Americans to international cultures, facilitating a broader understanding of communities around the globe.
Campus Times
Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends
As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester for 2022
Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.
Lancaster Farming
Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success
Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
wxxinews.org
Danielle Ponder — a singer who was once a lawyer — enjoys critical raves
And finally today, singer Danielle Ponder has been a much-appreciated presence in Rochester, N.Y.'s, music scene for more than a decade. But with her new album, Ponder has been enjoying critical raves and new attention from all over the country. The album is called "Some of Us Are Brave," and WXXI's Daniel Kushner has more on the album and his hometown star.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40
Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
Roc Paper Straws opens new factory and retail space in Rochester
Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US.
Mentalist Steven Nicholas twists reality and blows minds at Rochester Fringe
In "ExperiMENTALISM," Steven Nicolas uses mind games and plenty of audience participation to entertain unsuspecting Fringe audiences. Before “ExperiMENTAL” begins, you already feel like you could be put on the spot at any moment. The room at School of the Arts is intimate and dimly lit, with chairs set up at small tables. There’s no place to hide. ...
westsidenewsny.com
CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan
After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
waynetimes.com
The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns
Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of: martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…. Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September...
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
wxxinews.org
Danielle Ponder celebrates the release of her debut album Friday at Record Archive
Here in Rochester, we’ve expected this for years: Danielle Ponder is taking off. Friday marks the release of the powerful soul and pop singer’s debut album, “Some of Us Are Brave.” In celebration of the launch, she’ll be appearing Friday at Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St.
13 WHAM
Penfield school's policy to 'discontinue enrollment' of LGBTQ students sparks backlash
Penfield, N.Y. — A local private school is facing backlash from some parents over changes to its student handbook. The new policy from the Charles Finney School says it reserves the right to discontinue enrollment of LGBTQ students. Heidi Buckler enrolled her daughter at Finney, a Christian school in...
