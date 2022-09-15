ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business

Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
BROCKPORT, NY
Campus Times

Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends

As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
Lancaster Farming

Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, Diversifies for Success

Beef, chickens and hay — Morning Mist Farms in Penn Yan, New York, has cycled through a few different revenue streams. The farm’s owners, David and Lorraine Jackson, enjoy the variety and shift their farm to their interests. The couple moved from Corning, New York, to Penn Yan...
PENN YAN, NY
wxxinews.org

Danielle Ponder — a singer who was once a lawyer — enjoys critical raves

And finally today, singer Danielle Ponder has been a much-appreciated presence in Rochester, N.Y.'s, music scene for more than a decade. But with her new album, Ponder has been enjoying critical raves and new attention from all over the country. The album is called "Some of Us Are Brave," and WXXI's Daniel Kushner has more on the album and his hometown star.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40

Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CNB announces retirement of Steve Martin and hiring of Ginny Ryan

After more than 44 years as a member of the Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) family, effective December 31, 2022, Steve Martin will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Community Affairs Director. Steve has had a long career at CNB, including leading its Human Resource efforts; managing Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations; supporting its Community Reinvestment efforts; and most recently leading its Community Affairs initiatives.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
waynetimes.com

The annual Sodus Harvest Fest returns

Some new things are coming to the 14th Annual Harvest Fest (Sodus Village Main Street) on September 24, 2022: Dunking Booth, demonstrations of: martial arts, K-9 dogs, traditional Mexican dancers. Childrens’ games and music as well…. Many people will come to enjoy the 14th Annual Harvest Fest on September...
SODUS, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY

