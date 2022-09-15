WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates in week #4 of the high school football season. With the month of September, being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, tonight‘s game has been designated “Fight for the Game, Fight for the Cure.” The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on the call and will have a very special guest sitting in with them in the 1st quarter.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO