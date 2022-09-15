Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Unique Palm Bay in Florida is thought in the USA for its breathtaking outside surroundings and naturally picturesque surrounds. Positioned in the course of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay has wonderful pure options so that you can uncover, akin to Turkey Creek, a protected plant and wildlife sanctuary, and Indian River Lagoon, the place kite boarding is a favourite pursuit.
mynews13.com
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
Lake Brantley stuns Lake Mary in district showdown
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA – Not even the rain or playing on a Saturday morning could stop the Lake Brantley Patriots’ march in this district game. Playing its biggest game of the 2022 season, host Lake Brantley got a late 5-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run from star quarterback ...
click orlando
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Titusville Terriers 24-11 in Childhood Cancer Awareness Game on Space Coast Daily TV
WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates in week #4 of the high school football season. With the month of September, being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, tonight‘s game has been designated “Fight for the Game, Fight for the Cure.” The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on the call and will have a very special guest sitting in with them in the 1st quarter.
click orlando
Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm...
click orlando
Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
iheart.com
Never Change Florida: Massive Gator Seen Strapped To SUV On Highway
"The roped reptile was spotted on I-95 just south of Melbourne on Saturday by Karen Kress. The gator appeared to be real, and was tied up snout to tail, and did not appear to be alive. It is currently alligator hunting season in Florida, which began on Aug. 15 and...
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wogx.com
Brevard County high school launches first ever eSports team
The clicks on the keyboard aren't the sounds of students learning. Some Brevard County kids are trying out for Eau Gallie's first ever eSports team.
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Child Drowns at Backyard Pool Party in Titusville, Police Open Investigation
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Police are investigating the drowning death of a female child at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation revealed the child accidentally drowned in the backyard pool, which was occupied by...
click orlando
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Izaiah Jean-Baptiste
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Football rivalries are reborn in Central Florida as the high school football season is in full bloom, and last week, a senior at Winter Park High School had himself a game to remember. Izaiah Jean-Baptiste transferred from Osceola High School to Winter Park High School....
click orlando
Orange County student caught going nearly 100 mph claims he was late for school, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County student who was caught driving more than double the speed limit Thursday morning claimed he was doing so because he was late for school, according to sheriff’s officials. The student was stopped on Apopka Vineland Road near Olympia High School driving...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Comments / 0