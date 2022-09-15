ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Unique Palm Bay in Florida is thought in the USA for its breathtaking outside surroundings and naturally picturesque surrounds. Positioned in the course of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay has wonderful pure options so that you can uncover, akin to Turkey Creek, a protected plant and wildlife sanctuary, and Indian River Lagoon, the place kite boarding is a favourite pursuit.
PALM BAY, FL
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
ORLANDO, FL
More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
WATCH: Palm Bay Pirates Defeat Titusville Terriers 24-11 in Childhood Cancer Awareness Game on Space Coast Daily TV

WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Palm Bay Pirates in week #4 of the high school football season. With the month of September, being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, tonight‘s game has been designated “Fight for the Game, Fight for the Cure.” The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on the call and will have a very special guest sitting in with them in the 1st quarter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Child drowns at Titusville pool party, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A child drowned during a pool party in Titusville, according to the Titusville Police Department. Titusville police said they are investigating the drowning of a female at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the start of “Wies’n” or better known by many as Oktoberfest. With this over two-week celebration quickly approaching, now is the time to begin your planning. This grand celebration takes place in Munich, Germany annually and begins with the Mayor of...
ORLANDO, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
MELBOURNE, FL
Child Drowns at Backyard Pool Party in Titusville, Police Open Investigation

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Police are investigating the drowning death of a female child at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation revealed the child accidentally drowned in the backyard pool, which was occupied by...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Izaiah Jean-Baptiste

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Football rivalries are reborn in Central Florida as the high school football season is in full bloom, and last week, a senior at Winter Park High School had himself a game to remember. Izaiah Jean-Baptiste transferred from Osceola High School to Winter Park High School....
WINTER PARK, FL
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

