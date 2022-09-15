Read full article on original website
Drug-Related Medical Call Leads to Break in Stewartville Theft Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Byron residents are facing felony charges after authorities allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen property in their home when they responded to a 911 call in March. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday charges 25-year-old Jazmyn Lacina and 34-year-old Edwin Stevens with...
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
Rochester Police Report Arrest of Man Wielding Replica Handgun at Cub
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of waiving a replica handgun at Cub Foods over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the grocery store on the report of a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers reported seeing a large crowd gathered near the store entrance. That’s where they arrested 21-year-old Eugene Washington of Rochester by ordering him to the ground and removing the replica firearm from his person.
St. Paul man sentenced to supervised probation, fines, fees for felony theft charge in Mower County District Court
A St. Paul man who stole just over $3,300 in merchandise from Runnings in Austin in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees in Mower County District Court. 54-year old Troy Bryce Mitchell was convicted and sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is on-going. However in the News Release it states, "At...
Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An apparent traffic violation has led to drug charges against a Rochester man. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 40-year-old Terry Ohm says Rochester police pulled him over for failure to signal in the 800 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. A drug-recognition officer involved in the stop stated Ohm appeared to be displaying signs of stimulant use, which prompted a request for a K-9 search of the vehicle he was driving.
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Dodge pulls out of Steele Detention Center
Dodge County officials dealt a significant blow last month to the Steele County Detention Center, striking a deal to house detainees in Olmsted County. Steele County administrator Scott Golberg estimates the loss of the longtime contract, which was up for review, will cost the county $250,000-$300,000 annually. The Detention Center has a $4 million budget.
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
