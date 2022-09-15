Read full article on original website
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
thurstontalk.com
Erin Quinn Valcho and the Lacey Museum Presents the City of Lacey History Talks!
The Lacey Museum and Cultural Center sits inside a charming 1926 historic building. At one point, the small residential home was the headquarters for Lacey’s City Hall, fire department, and police station. The house was dedicated as the museum in 1980 and has proudly served its community ever since. Erin Quinn Valcho is the museum curator at the Lacey Museum and Cultural Center and an integral part of the museum’s annual History Talks! series.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
Harborview Medical Center seeing record number of patients
SEATTLE — Harbor Medical Center officials on Wednesday told the King County Council that the level one trauma center has a record number of patients that are far exceeding the number of licensed beds, pushing resources to the brink. The hospital is licensed by the state to have a...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Disc Golf Course Offers Recreation for Students, Non-Students, Casual Athletes and Serious Competitors
The Evergreen State College (Evergreen) brings the broader community to its verdant campus in many ways. One of those is with outdoor recreational opportunities like the college’s disc golf course in Olympia that is open to students, non-students, casual players, serious competitors and even pros. Partnership Between Evergreen and...
'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'
SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
KOMO News
New details on contract that ended Seattle teacher strike emerge as school starts
Seattle public schools welcomed back all grades today, where usually, the little ones start a day or two later. The first day of the school provides so many different emotions and potential problems. There's excitement, also some anxiety among kids and even parents. The kids at Lowell Elementary told me...
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater to Offer First Annual Tumwater Falls Fest
Through a partnership with Olympia Tumwater Foundation, the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present the first annual Tumwater Falls Fest. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 in Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Celebrating Tumwater Falls as a sacred and historically significant place...
thejoltnews.com
What's happening coming up for the 3rd week of September?
Time flies so fast. We are now approaching the last weeks of the month. Let us take a peek at some events next week that might interest you and your family. Beginner Square Dance Lessons, September 15, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M. Square Dance lessons – good fun and...
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
Firefighters battle fire at nursing facility in Montesano
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 80 residents and staff at a nursing facility in Montesano were evacuated on Wednesday night due to a fire. The Washington State Fire Marshal tweeted that state fire mobilization was approved for the fire at Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center, which started around 5:30 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
‘Dangerous place to live’: Why state-run home for vulnerable adults is under fire again
Lawyers are seeking a court order to prevent Rainier School from admitting any new or returning residents, claiming in a recently filed federal lawsuit that the state-run home for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in eastern Pierce County is “a dangerous place to live.”. The lawsuit, filed on...
thurstontalk.com
The 2nd Annual Lacey South Sound Chamber 2022 Winterfest
It’s never too soon to get excited about the holidays. With the Lacey South Sound Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest 2022 just a couple of months away, it’s the perfect time to pencil in a day of sipping, snacking, and shopping for the holiday season. The event will take off on November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so that you can start your shopping over a month early.
