I was at that corner across the street last summer and I saw a scary man with a 6' inch knife threatening school kids. I called 911 in a panic and the police never came. 😔 The boy and girl escaped on a bus.

9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Disturbance leads to shooting in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A disturbance in Old Town resulted in a shooting on Saturday morning. According to the Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), an officer working foot patrol in Old Town heard multiple gunshot wounds in the area of South College Ave. and East Oak St.. When the officer arrived in the area, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Police arrest suspect after standoff in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police responded to a barricaded situation involving a burglary suspect at an apartment complex Thursday evening. Officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to investigate a reported burglary at an apartment in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive. When officers tried to make contact with...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, a goof, military veteran and 'heroic lion,' is laid to rest

Dillon Vakoff was so realistic about the dangers of the law enforcement career he loved so much that he made a pact with his mom. The military veteran said that if he died, he would go out as a "heroic lion." To his family's horror, that promise was kept last Sunday, when the young officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call that had gotten out...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

2 teens arrested in double outside Carla Madison Rec Center

Police in Denver have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to last week's shooting outside the Carla Madison Rec Center. Two people were shot outside the recreation center at Josephine and Colfax Avenue. The victims were a 20-year-old man who police said got into a fight with the suspects and an innocent teenage bystander. The teen remains in the hospital and the other victim has been released. One of the suspects is facing attempted murder charges and the other is under investigation as an accessory. 
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Arvada officer's death arrested with his handcuffs

ARVADA, Colo. — When Sonny Almanza was formally arrested at a hospital this week, the handcuffs that snapped around his wrists belonged to the police officer he is accused of killing. Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, died in a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday after he...
ARVADA, CO
