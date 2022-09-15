ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of the unbeatens: Calvin vs Belding

By Dean Holzwarth
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuM7m_0hx8idCD00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calvin Christian football team typically hasn’t started the season strong within the past decade.

The Calvin Squires, however, have found early success this season.

Calvin Christian is 3-0 for the first time since 2011, following wins over St. Louis, Muskegon Heights and Parkway Christian.

The Squires already have more wins than the last three seasons combined and are averaging 30 points per game.

They struggled to 1-8 seasons in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 and are a combined 4-32 over the last five years.

Calvin Christian didn’t field a team in the 2020 COVID-19 year, due to low numbers and inexperience.

The Squires, who haven’t made the playoff since 2016, will host Belding Friday in an OK Silver opener at Grandville Middle School.

The Belding Black Knights, also a perfect 3-0, have looked impressive so far in non-conference play with three straight dominating performances.

Belding has outscored its opponents 169-28 and registered 60 points or more in wins over Lakewood and Kelloggsville.

The Black Knights have qualified for the state playoffs in five of the past six years.

MONTAGUE (2-1) AT WHITEHALL (3-0)

The Whitehall Vikings will put their unbeaten record on the line in their West Michigan Conference-Lakes opener against rival Montague.

Whitehall defeated last year’s Division 4 state runner-up Unity Christian in the season opener and then knocked off Hastings and Alpena.

The Vikings’ potent offense, led by junior quarterback Kyle Stratton, is averaging 50 points per game.

Montague, which has recorded seven consecutive winning seasons, rebounded from a 14-7 Week 2 loss to Ravenna with a 42-6 rout of Muskegon Orchard View.

The Wildcats have allowed only 12 points per game.

CONSTANTINE (2-1) AT SCHOOLCRAFT (3-0)

Schoolcraft has already matched last year’s win total as it has stormed out of the gate to produce an unbeaten mark.

The Schoolcraft Wildcats, who went 3-5 a year ago, earned a narrow 33-29 win over Kalamazoo Hackett last week after wins over Comstock (56-0) and Centreville (22-2).

Schoolcraft reached the Division 7 state semifinals in 2020.

Constantine won 10 straight games last year before suffering a loss to Michigan Center in a district final.

The Constantine Falcons’ lone loss this season came against Hudson (22-20) in Week 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

