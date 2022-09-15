ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

Child Psychologist Sues ‘NJ 101.5’ And Host Bill Spadea.

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Townsquare Media talk “New Jersey 101.5’ WKXW Trenton, NJ, and morning show host Bill Spadea. Steven Tobias, a child psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Development, filed the complaint after Spadea allegedly said Tobias should be indicted for child abuse due to his stance on school mask mandates.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
midjersey.news

September 15, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–John Paff from Transparency NJ says that in response to an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request, he received today, an Excel spreadsheet identifying 2,171 Local Government Officers (LGOs), including mayors, municipal council members, zoning board members, etc., who were assessed $100 fines for allegedly failing to file Financial Disclosure Statements (FDS) by the April 30, 2022 deadline.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Puerto Rico Flag Returns to City Hall in Honor of Spanish Heritage Month

Music and dancing accompanied the raising of the Puerto Rican Flag on Wednesday night. The long-held tradition in Trenton came back with cheers to those watching. Crystal Delon, president of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends organization; along with her board, brought the Puerto Rican Community out to celebrate.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Ward Council#Clerk
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A man reported that someone shot him in the back with a pellet gun or toy gun while he was walking on Mercer Road near Lovers Lane Sept. 10. He suffered a welt to his back from the projectile. Someone stole a backpack containing an Apple Macbook computer and various...
PRINCETON, NJ
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON WILL HOST A SERIES OF PROPERTY TAX WORKSHOPS TO HELP SECOND COUNCIL DISTRICT RESIDENTS REDUCE THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILLS

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) will conduct several Save Our Homes property tax relief workshops throughout the Second Council District in September to get information to his 160,000 constituents about Philadelphia’s 2022 property tax assessments and ways that they can save money on their property taxes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale

The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy