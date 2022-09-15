Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
insideradio.com
Child Psychologist Sues ‘NJ 101.5’ And Host Bill Spadea.
A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Townsquare Media talk “New Jersey 101.5’ WKXW Trenton, NJ, and morning show host Bill Spadea. Steven Tobias, a child psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Development, filed the complaint after Spadea allegedly said Tobias should be indicted for child abuse due to his stance on school mask mandates.
delawarepublic.org
Former Wilmington city council member Rysheema Dixon passes away unexpectedly
Former Wilmington City Council member and community activist Rysheema Dixon passed away unexpectedly this week. Dixon served as a member of Wilmington City Council for five years, becoming the youngest and first African American woman to fill an at-large seat. As a council member, Dixon led efforts to add sexual...
midjersey.news
September 15, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–John Paff from Transparency NJ says that in response to an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request, he received today, an Excel spreadsheet identifying 2,171 Local Government Officers (LGOs), including mayors, municipal council members, zoning board members, etc., who were assessed $100 fines for allegedly failing to file Financial Disclosure Statements (FDS) by the April 30, 2022 deadline.
trentondaily.com
The Puerto Rico Flag Returns to City Hall in Honor of Spanish Heritage Month
Music and dancing accompanied the raising of the Puerto Rican Flag on Wednesday night. The long-held tradition in Trenton came back with cheers to those watching. Crystal Delon, president of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends organization; along with her board, brought the Puerto Rican Community out to celebrate.
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
allaccess.com
Philadelphia raising Election Day pay for poll workers
The Philadelphia City Commissioners have raised the pay for poll workers, in hopes of fighting the chronic shortage of people to staff voting locations on Election Day.
delawarepublic.org
Claymont High School recognizes the Claymont Twelve, 70th anniversary of desegregation
Lawmakers and community members gathered at the Claymont Community Center Friday morning to remember its time as Claymont High School, and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Claymont Twelve. The former Claymont High School played a pivotal role in desegregation in Delaware and across the nation. The Claymont Twelve’s parents...
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE INTRODUCES LEGISLATION OFFERING TAX CREDITS TO VOLUNTEERS WHO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE
PHILADELPHIA — City Council today introduced legislation that offers a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for volunteers who perform community service. The legislation was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District) on behalf of Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District).
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Princeton police blotter
A man reported that someone shot him in the back with a pellet gun or toy gun while he was walking on Mercer Road near Lovers Lane Sept. 10. He suffered a welt to his back from the projectile. Someone stole a backpack containing an Apple Macbook computer and various...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON WILL HOST A SERIES OF PROPERTY TAX WORKSHOPS TO HELP SECOND COUNCIL DISTRICT RESIDENTS REDUCE THEIR PROPERTY TAX BILLS
PHILADELPHIA, PA: Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) will conduct several Save Our Homes property tax relief workshops throughout the Second Council District in September to get information to his 160,000 constituents about Philadelphia’s 2022 property tax assessments and ways that they can save money on their property taxes.
thesunpapers.com
The danger of hoarder fires
The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
NJ losing another hospital with latest health-care sale
The impending sale of St. Francis Medical Center will leave only one hospital within the Trenton city limits. Trinity Health has reached an agreement to sell Trenton's first hospital to Capital Health, which would slowly close the facility on Hamilton Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section pending regulatory approvals. St....
