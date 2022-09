TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!

Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi.

Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.

The new ape has yet to be named.

